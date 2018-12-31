So you're on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: where do you start?! There are so many different options out there to choose from that it can be quite daunting, but we've put together a list of the best of the best options out there! Here are the absolutely greatest mirrorless cameras that'll have you shooting in style.
A trusted and reliable classic
Nikon Z7
If you're looking for a camera brand to trust, Nikon is the guy: and the Nikon Z7 mirrorless camera is perfect! This particular camera allows you to shoot 4K video while also allowing complete customizable access to your menu. It even has lenses that'll support VR, so if you're looking to shoot in virtual reality, this mirrorless accessory might be the perfect tool for you.
Highly rated and well respected
Sony a7
Full frame sensor? Check. Superior processing? Check. Epic shooting tool? Check, check, and check! The Sony a7 is a mirrorless camera that allows you to shoot and capture your photographs like a professional. It is designed with a newly developed sensor and image processor, making it ideal for a variety of shooting conditions: plus the burst mode is something to be seriously envious of.
Shoot like a pro
Fujifilm X-T3
Highly rated, well respected, and ready to shoot some stellar photography, the Fujifilm X-T3 is an incredible camera to consider. This particular device allows you to shoot 4K movies while also allowing for a variety of color tones and gradations on your final product. The Fujifilm X-T3's accurate and fast-paced detection even allows you to capture moving images more clearly, so you always get the perfect snapshot.
Affordable and ready for your kit
Olympus OM-D E-M10
If you're on the market for a mirrorless camera with impeccable stabilization and beautiful results that won't break the bank, then take a peek at the Olympus OM-D E-M10. Not only does this mirrorless camera allow you to shoot shake-free stills and video, but it also gives you shooting options like people, nightscapes, motion, scenery, indoors, and close-ups. The best part, though? The hyper affordable price tag.
Total creative control
Canon EOS R
Adjust your high-speed focus, your AF coverage, and have complete creative control with help from the Canon EOS R! This highly-rated mirrorless camera is designed with a new RF mount and is fully compatible with a variety of different lenses. Still not sold? Well, read through the comments: the Canon EOS R is a cult favorite amongst professional and amateur photographers alike.
A consistently cool classic
Panasonic Lumix G9
With full resolution and ultra-speed shutter, this reliable mirrorless camera is highly-rated and well-loved. It allows for a USB power supply, battery grip, and precise, creative control over your images and footage. Did we mention that the Panasonic Lumix G9 has 4K video features?
With so many mirrorless cameras out there, it can be hard to pick and choose one that makes the most sense for your shooting style. We personally love the look, features and price tag of the Olympus OM-D E-M10, but everyone is different. Regardless of the camera you end up choosing, we hope you're able to find a model that works effortlessly with you. Good luck, and happy shooting!
