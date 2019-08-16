Best Mobile Hotspot iMore 2019

Having a mobile hotspot is terrific if you're a world traveler, a college student on a budget, or enjoy being online wherever you are. Hotspots come at various price points and styles. Our favorite hotspot is the RAVPower Filehub Plus, although there are others worth considering.

This pocket-sized router will connect up to five devices at a time and still provide fantastic speeds. The battery life has proven to outlast some international flights. Whether you're streaming movies, listening to music, or just browsing the web, your internet will continue to work at high speeds. Being wireless allows you to bring this anywhere from hotel rooms to outdoor spaces. When you do plug it in, the router will even charge your device, giving you even more time online! We recommend this for anyone who likes to travel or get away from home but still needs to be connected. The RAVPower Filehub Plus, as its name suggests, also includes a storage/backup component that allows you to move data between devices. On this point, many reviewers have complained about the slow transfer speeds and poorly written software. If you're looking primarily for a hotspot solution, these concerns should matter, but you should take them into account nonetheless. Pros: Fast connectivity

Portable

Wireless Cons: Slow transfer

Software needs improvement

Best Overall RAVPower Filehub Plus Online anytime Watch movies in the park or get work done on the plane with the RAVPower. Small, wireless, and powerful, this will give you the best experience. $43 from Amazon

Best Pocket Sized: TP-Link N300

This teeny-tiny mobile hotspot will travel anywhere with you for 24/7 internet. Despite its size, the device can still stream your favorite movies and keep you online. The perfect use for this router is in a hotel room. It packs just the right amount of strength to turn that subpar hotel internet into something worth using. Pack it in your bag, pocket, or purse, and you're ready to go! On the negative, some have complained that the setup process for this model is a little bit overwhelming. Also, be aware it has a limited range, which is why using it in a smaller space like a hotel room is best. Pros: Very small

Cheap Cons: Small range

Slow setup

Best Pocket Sized TP-Link N300 Itty-bitty teeny-weeny So small it can fit in your pocket, including the pockets on women's clothing. Bring it along to hotels and stream your favorite movies. $29 from Amazon

Best International: GlocalMe G3 4G LTE

If you travel around the world, for work or fun, GlocalMe is the best router to keep you online. You won't have to worry about roaming charges or a local SIM card. You start with a data plan of 1GB and you can buy additional data if needed. Along with its ability to travel the world, there are a few other great features. Charge your phone about three times in one charge off your GlocalMe to keep yourself on the move. You also have the option of creating an unlocked hotspot with two SIM card slots. Using your GlocalMe is very customizable to how you want to use your internet. The biggest drawbacks? Some users have complained that the device is somewhat bulky, plus the cost can get prohibitive, depending on how many gigabits you need. Still, when it comes to an international solution, higher prices should be expected. Pros: No roaming fees

Works in over 100 countries

Charges your phone

Can customize your internet experience Cons: Data can become expensive

Bulky design

Best International GlocalMe G3 4G LTE Bring Wi-Fi anywhere Don't get stuck overpaying for the internet, or going without it while traveling to another country. GlocalMe will bring your Wi-Fi anywhere. $165 from Amazon

Best Budget: GL.iNet GL-AR150

If you're looking for a personal hotspot device you can bring along to get work done at a coffee shop or similar location, consider the GL.iNet. You won't need to log in or share public Wi-Fi anymore. With enough power for one device, this is perfect for the college student with the long commute and a longer research paper. If you're looking to play a MOBA with great ping, this may not be the router for you. The range is also limited, but enough to convert your hotel room's internet into your own. Ignore passwords that may prevent your other devices, such as video game consoles, from getting online. Pros: Great for a budget

Small and portable Cons: Slow connection

Limited area range

Best Budget GL.iNet GL-AR150 Just the basics Not everyone is a world traveler or competitive gamer, and not everyone needs an expensive router. GL.iNet will let you get work done on a budget. $27 from Amazon

Best Design: Skyroam Solis

You can stay connected in over 130 countries with Skyroam's virtual SIM for a pittance a day. This device is designed less for streaming videos and more for getting work done. The internet may struggle to work at a quick pace, but you'll have no problem checking through emails or searching for something online. The design of this router is unique, featuring a small round shape and a bright orange color. It stands out for anyone bored of the typical black or white color scheme of most block-shaped devices. Slip it into your bag and be on your way! Pros: Unique, cool design

Works worldwide

Pay per day data plan Cons: Slower connection