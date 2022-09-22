Best multiport USB wall charger 2022

Anker Hero (Image credit: Anker)

The odds are good that you have more USB-powered devices in your home than you do wall outlets. Even the best Portable battery packs can't power up numerous devices at once. Thankfully, multiport USB wall chargers can power two to 10 gadgets at once, so you can keep everything topped off and within arm's reach. My favorite, the Anker PowerPort 6, is a central hub that I've used exclusively on the road and at home for years. Whether you're looking for a small, portable charger or a big desk-friendly model, I've tested them all, and these are the best multiport USB wall chargers available today.

Best overall: Anker PowerPort 6

I've tried numerous multiport USB wall chargers over the years, and this is the only one that earned a permanent place on my desk. From a brand you can trust, Anker's PowerPort 6 charges up to six devices at once using PowerIQ and VoltageBoost, which give you the fastest possible charge. If you have a lot of devices to charge at once, this is the best multiport USB wall charger for you. It works universally with most devices, including your computer, MacBook, Apple Watch, phone, and more.

This portable unit comes complete with a five-foot charging cable that enables it to pack down small for travel and gives you enough reach to keep the charger on a table, bookshelf, or other flat surfaces. The Anker PowerPort 6 pushes out 60-watts and charges up to 2.4 amps per port. The only downside: there are no adapter pins for travel overseas. If you need an at-home charger, this is one of the best.

Anker PowerPort 6 Charge them all at once Reasons to buy + 6 ports + Packs down small + Detachable power cord + Fast charge Reasons to avoid - No adapter pins for international travel

With a removable power cord and space for all your gadgets, you can't go wrong with the 6-port charger from Anker.

Best value: Ailkin dual port USB wall charger 2-pack

When you don't want to tether yourself to a long power cord or bulky hub, Aiklin's dual-port USB wall chargers are a smart choice. This small hub plugs directly into an outlet and charges up to two devices at a time. Built-in device detection offers up to 2.4 amps per port, and system protection prevents overcharging and overheating.

If you're a traveler or need one charger for home and the other for the office, you'll love this affordable two-pack. This is a small, portable setup and one of the best multiport wall chargers for those who want to double up.

Ailkin dual port USB wall charger 2-pack Cheap and portable Reasons to buy + Small + Plugs directly into an outlet + Portable + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - No folding plug

It's the ideal size for most people. Though it only has two ports, you can't beat the portability or the price.

Best space saver: Seenda USB Wall Charger

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand but big enough to charge six devices at once, this USB charger outputs up to 2.4 amps per port. A sleep-friendly LED indicator on the bottom of this charger lets you know it's working but isn't bright enough to disrupt your 40 winks.

We love the five-foot power cord, which is long enough to reach any outlet, and also the upright, space-saving design. Thanks to its shape, this charger is perfect for setting on the corner of your already cluttered workspace, and it's also compact enough to toss in a briefcase or suitcase. The Seenda doesn't support Quick Charge, but it's one of the handiest USB chargers we've ever used.

Seenda USB Wall Charger Upright powerhouse Reasons to buy + Available in six colors + Sits upright to save space + Six USB ports + Automatically adjusts power output Reasons to avoid - Does not support Quick Charge

The unique design, LEDs, and form factor that sits in the corner of your desk make this a good fit in any office.

Best three port option: Hootek 2-Pack USB Wall Plug

There are times you don't want or need to plug every device into a single charger. Maybe you need one wall charger for yourself and one for your partner or child. For that, we recommend Hootek. This is a two-pack of chargers, each with three USB ports compatible with nearly every device you can throw at it.

These chargers don't have a folding plug, but they are still small enough to toss in a backpack, briefcase, or purse. The intelligent circuit design protects against short-circuiting, overheating, and overcharging. And they're cheap! If you need more than one plug, these are the best multiport USB chargers to get.

Hootek 2-Pack USB Wall Plug Two for the price of one Reasons to buy + 3 USB ports on each wall charger + Two chargers for the price of one + Small and packable + Cheap Reasons to avoid - No folding plug

Two lightweight USB chargers that can handle anything without overheating.

Best travel charger: Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin USB Charger

The low-profile dual-port design of the Nekmit charger is ideal for travel. The plug is foldable, the charger is unbelievably thin, and with Smart IQ built-in, you'll charge your iPhone and iPad faster.

Smart IC tech auto-detects your device output to always charge at max speed. And the three-prong design with overcharging protection keeps devices safe. Equally impressive, this wall plug is so tiny it doesn't overlap other outlets, making them both useable. Nice! This isn't the fastest charger on the block, but with a max speed of 12 watts, it's not too shabby either.

Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin USB Charger The best travel companion Reasons to buy + Thin + Lightweight + Foldable plug + Dual-port Reasons to avoid - Only 12w

When size matters, this is the best travel charger. It sits flush against the wall and has a foldable plug.

Best for iPhone: Anker PowerPort PD2

If you have a new iPhone 12 or earlier model, your best bet is the Anker PowerPort 2. The rectangular wall adapter comes with a foldable plug that helps it pack down small enough to take from place to place or store in a drawer.

The PowerPort 2 is equipped with a USB-C PD port with an 18W output. It charges up iPhones and iPads faster than anything else on the market. You'll also get a USB-A port with Anker's PowerIQ tech built-in to make sure both devices you've attached work fast and efficiently. iPhone owners, this is the best multiport USB wall charger for you.

Anker PowerPort PD2 When timing counts Reasons to buy + Fast and efficient + Works with iPhone 12 + 1 USB-C, 1 USB-A + Foldable plug Reasons to avoid - Slippery

Take your iPhone from 0 to 100% in record time. You can also charge laptops, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Bottom line

What's the best multiport USB wall charger for you? When you rely on multiple devices daily, the Anker PowerPort 6 is the best multiport USB wall charger for your money. With six ports at your disposal, you can safely keep phones, iPads, eReaders, fitness trackers, USB backup batteries, cameras, and other gadgets topped off and ready to work.

This small unit comes with a five-foot detachable power cable, which helps it packs down small enough to fit in a backpack or suitcase. I've lugged this charger from one coast to the other, and it not only operates as powerfully as it did on day one, but it's also free of scratches and marring typical of other travel accessories.

I think you'll love this Anker USB wall charger for its quick charging and durable build. If you buy just one charger for all your needs, this is the one you want.