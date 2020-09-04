Best Nikon D3400 Camera Bags iMore 2020

Finding the best digital camera is all about balance. The Nikon D3400 is the ideal combination of weight and size, especially for travelers, and has served as my backup camera since its release. A Nikon D3400 camera bag is not hard to find, but not all are worth your time or money. Whether you're looking for a backpack-style camera carryall, an over the shoulder bag, or something with extra padding, we're going to break down the best Nikon D3400 bags.

My top three picks

Digital cameras have overtaken the world. They're easier than ever to learn and use, and now that prices have come down, there's no reason not to make the jump to digital.

Keep your camera and lenses safer with a Nikon D3400 bag. Our favorite is the Lowepro Tahoe BP 150. It has room inside for your camera, lenses, memory cards, and essentials, and even when loaded down, it feels good on your back.

If you want to keep things professional, we love the full-grain leather camera bag from Rofozzi. It has lots of space for gear, a removable insert, and comes in three eye-watering colors. And if you like to pack light, go for the USA GEAR Camera Sleeve. It's a neoprene sleeve with a holster belt loop that shades your Nikon from the sun, rain, and dust.