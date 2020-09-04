Best Nikon D3400 Camera Bags iMore 2020
Finding the best digital camera is all about balance. The Nikon D3400 is the ideal combination of weight and size, especially for travelers, and has served as my backup camera since its release. A Nikon D3400 camera bag is not hard to find, but not all are worth your time or money. Whether you're looking for a backpack-style camera carryall, an over the shoulder bag, or something with extra padding, we're going to break down the best Nikon D3400 bags.
A backpack for everything: Lowepro Tahoe BP 150Staff Pick
I've owned the Lowepro Tahoe BP 150 for three years, and it still looks like I brought it home yesterday. The shoulder straps on this pack are padded and adjustable, making it a solid camera bag for hikes, weekend trips, and day outings. There's enough internal space for your camera and lenses, and you can order them any way you like with the removable dividers. A zippered pocket inside is large enough for a battery charger, bulb blower, memory cards, and other must-haves. There's ample padding inside this bag, and the exterior is weather-resistant.
A small bag for essentials: Case Logic DCB-304
The Case Logic DCB-304 has a cushy handle, integrated belt loop, and an over-the-shoulder strap, so whether you're going from the airport to a hotel or walking down a city strip, you have a safe way to keep your daily shooter close. This camera bag is big enough for the Nikon D3400 and its kit lens. An internal zippered pocket provides an area for memory cards, cables, extra batteries, and lens caps. If you're looking for a small essentials-only bag, you want this one.
For the minimalists: USA GEAR Camera Sleeve
When you want to grab your camera and go, get the USA GEAR Camera Sleeve. With neoprene protection, this is a lightweight sleeve that fits over your camera and one lens like a glove. You can slip your camera straps through the sleeve's sides and wear this around your neck or use the included hook and loop connector strap to attach it to your belt loop or luggage. There's room here for one camera with an attached lens, and the zipper pocket holds memory cards, spare batteries, and lens filters.
A superior sling: Peak Designs Everyday Sling 6L
The Peak Design Everyday Sling handles a whopping six liters of gear, and it's all protected by padded spacers. This professional-looking Nikon D3400 bag slides over your shoulder like a messenger bag and, thanks to ample strap cushioning, is wearable for hours. There are two dividers in this sling to separate your camera from lenses, batteries, and other gear. There's plenty of real estate here for three lenses, your Nikon D3400, your phone, and other accessories.
A basic bag: AmazonBasics Medium DSLR Camera Bag
If you want a basic bag that's budget-friendly, we recommend the AmazonBasics Medium DSLR Camera Bag. It has two removable padded dividers on the inside that prevent your lenses from colliding or hitting your camera. There's space here for the D3400 with an attached kit lens, two additional lenses, a tablet, memory cards, cables, batteries, filters, and other accessories. This is a sturdy bag with an adjustable shoulder strap that works well for short day trips.
For adventurers: Pelican 1200
The Pelican 1200 is a watertight, shockproof camera protector. Shaped like a small briefcase and complete with a fold-down handle, the Pelican has a space-age structural resin exterior that withstands drops, dings, and moisture. The interior contains pre-scored foam, so you can customize your camera and lens placement while you're on the move. If you take pics while kayaking, swimming, or in rough conditions, nothing beats a Pelican.
Anti-theft protection: BAGSMART Anniston
The BAGSMART Anniston has a roll-top opening that cinches closed with a buckle, helping to prevent theft. The main compartment of the Anniston is spacious enough for clothes, a 15-inch computer, gadgets, and camera accessories. In contrast, the lower camera zone cradles a DSLR with an attached lens, plus four additional lenses. There's also a zippered mesh pocket inside the camera compartment for cables, extra batteries, and memory cards. Best of all, there's a tripod pocket on the side.
A shockproof sling: MOSISO Camera Sling Bag
It's water-repellant and shockproof and has modular inserts so you can arrange your gear any way you like. The MOSISO sling is a DSLR camera bag that fits one camera with an attached lens, two extra lenses, and still has room left over for flashes, cables, battery chargers, and the like. This small sling slips over your shoulder via a padded strap. There's an even an anti-theft pocket on the back for your phone or wallet.
Luxurious leather: Rofozzi Leather DSLR Messenger Satchel
The Rofozzi camera bag is full-grain leather and is absolutely beautiful. It's a basic messenger bag with padded, removable sleeves for lenses and your Nikon. When removed, you can use the Rofozzi as a standard bag. With the insert, you can store one camera, three lenses, a tablet, and other personals. This bag comes with a leather removable shoulder strap and is one of the most beautiful camera bags we've seen.
An expandable backpack: Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L
If you pack a lot of gear or carry more than one camera, you will adore the Peak Design Everyday Backpack. This is a 30-liter bag that holds two DSLR bodies and up to six lenses. There's a padded laptop sleeve inside, three dividers to protect your electronics, and exterior and interior pockets for memory cards, batteries, lens cleaners, and more. And the entire bag is made from 400D waterproof nylon canvas with a DWR coating.
For action photographers: Think Tank Photo Digital Holster 50 V2.0
If you're a wildlife or action photographer, having your camera close-at-hand is a must. The Think Tank Digital Holster holds your camera in position, so you need only lift it out of the bag to start shooting. This kit includes a neck strap, room for one camera and one long lens, a pocket for accessories, and a pouch for your phone or items you need close by.
My top three picks
Digital cameras have overtaken the world. They're easier than ever to learn and use, and now that prices have come down, there's no reason not to make the jump to digital.
Keep your camera and lenses safer with a Nikon D3400 bag. Our favorite is the Lowepro Tahoe BP 150. It has room inside for your camera, lenses, memory cards, and essentials, and even when loaded down, it feels good on your back.
If you want to keep things professional, we love the full-grain leather camera bag from Rofozzi. It has lots of space for gear, a removable insert, and comes in three eye-watering colors. And if you like to pack light, go for the USA GEAR Camera Sleeve. It's a neoprene sleeve with a holster belt loop that shades your Nikon from the sun, rain, and dust.

