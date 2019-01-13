Best of CES 2019

At the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we were wowed and awed by hundreds of incredible new technologies either launched at the event or announced as coming in 2019. With so many new gizmos, gadgets, and whoziwhatits making their way into our tech-loving hands over the next 12 months (or so), it's difficult to pick the best. But we did.
Here are the six new products announced or launched at CES 2019 that won our hearts and our Best Of CES award this year.
Best Smart TV
Samsung 2019 Smart TV lineup
Smart TVs get smarter with iTunes Movie & TV and AirPlay 2.
Smart TVs were big news at this year's CES with the announcement that the biggest brands will offer support for Apple services. Samsung is bringing AirPlay 2 and iTunes Movies and TV to its smart TVs in 2019. Instead of needing to buy and switch over to Apple TV to see your favorite shows and recommended content, your Samsung smart TV will have it built-in with 2019 models.
Best Charger
Mophie Juice Pack Access
Slim charging with style (and no bump!).
Mophie's charging case has always been a fan favorite here at iMore, but this year's model gets the CES award for its wireless charging capabilities. Not only does the Juice Pack add another 25 hours to your iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, but you can also set it on your wireless charging pad while you sleep. It'll charge up your iPhone and itself at the same time!
Best iPhone case
Otter + Pop
Bringing protection and convenience together and making it look cool.
An Otterbox Symmetry case and a PopSocket in one — what's not to love? Two of the top trending companies have joined forces to bring you a case that has form and function. We all love PopSockets, but they can be inconvenient when you're trying to shove them in your back pocket. With Otter + Pop, the PopGrip is built in and lays nearly flat to the case so you can slip it into the slimmest of pants.
Best in Home
Ecovac Deebot OZMO 960
This robot vacuum avoids sucking up your sock and tripping on your cords.
Ecovac is really making a name for itself in the smart vaccum category. This year, the company announced the Deebot OZMO 960, which has the added feature of user-collected item identification. The OZMO 960 zooms around the room, collecting dust bunnies, but if you've left a sock, shoe, charging cable, or other obstical on the ground, it will identify it, and work around it. Item identification information is sent to remote data processing so that all supported Deebots receive the same new obstical-avoiding message.
Best in Health
Withings BPM Core
Three monitors in one for your heart health
The BPM Core is an armband you use to monitor your blood pressure, track your heart rate, and look for signs of AFiB. It's not worn around all day, every day, but is instead used when needed to get a 90-second readout of your heart's health. With the connected app for iPhone and Android, you can get insights on your heart's condition, which also syncs up with other Withings health wearables for deep tracking data.
Best iPad case
Brydge case for iPad Pro (2018)
Turn your iPad Pro into the touchscreen laptop Apple doesn't want to make.
At this point in its existance, there are very few quality keyboard cases for iPad Pro (2018). Thank goodness for Brydge. The latest model improves upon nearly every feature with better hinges that flip over into tablet mode, a smarter edge near the screen's bezel, and USB-C charging support so you can actually charge the keyboard with your iPad Pro. The best part is that it comes with a sleek magnetic back cover at no additional charge.
Bottom line
With so many new products revealed at CES 2019, it's difficult to choose the cream of the crop, but these six products rose to the top. We're happy to award them our top spot and can't wait to see what they'll do for us in 2019.
