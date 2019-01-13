At the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we were wowed and awed by hundreds of incredible new technologies either launched at the event or announced as coming in 2019. With so many new gizmos, gadgets, and whoziwhatits making their way into our tech-loving hands over the next 12 months (or so), it's difficult to pick the best. But we did.

Here are the six new products announced or launched at CES 2019 that won our hearts and our Best Of CES award this year.

Best of CES 2019