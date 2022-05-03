Best outdoor projector screens iMore 2022

The best outdoor projectors are great for watching movies or the latest shows on Apple TV+ or any other streaming service outside. Outdoor screens provide an extensive movie theater-like experience, are weather-resistant, and clean easily without damaging that oh-so-important screen material. Here's our guide to the best outdoor projector screens you can buy today.

Stand up : Elite Screens Yard Master 2 - 120-inch Outdoor Indoor Projector Screen Staff Pick The Elite Screens Yard Master 120-inch Outdoor Screen offers an ultra-wide 180-degree viewing angle and is 4K/8K ready. A fast-folding design makes it a breeze to pack up when the party is over, and an easy-to-clean PVC screen material resists mildew and wipes up with soap and water. $174 at Amazon

$174 at Best Buy Big on a budget : Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen If you only plan on using your outdoor projector a few times a year, then save some money by going with the Mdbebbron 120-inch projection screen. This budget-friendly screen doesn't include extras like a stand, but integrated eye bolts positioned outside the viewing area and included hooks make hanging it a breeze. The lightweight material is excellent for temporary viewing by using removable hanging strips. $27 at Amazon Plug and play : VIVOHOME 14 Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Blow up Mega Movie Projector Screen This VIVOHOME projector screen is the ultimate plug-and-play outdoor screen solution, thanks to a self-inflating design. An integrated fan does all the work to bring the 14-foot screen to life, which takes just minutes after plugging it in. The weather-resistant screen is easy to keep clean, and when the movie is over, it can be folded up and placed in the included storage bag. $143 at Amazon

$150 at Walmart Motorized movies : Aoxun 100" Motorized Projector Screen - Indoor and Outdoor Movies Screen The Aoxun 100-inch Motorized Projector Screen offers the most convenient way to bring the movies and shows outdoors with a slick motorized design. Included with this screen is an RF remote that works across long distances and a handy wall control if you forgot to bring the remote. Plus, if it picks up a little dirt while outdoors, it cleans easily with soap and water. From $150 at Amazon Quick set up : Projector Screen with Stand, Vamvo 120 inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen Vamvo's 120-inch outdoor projector screen comes with a sturdy double tripod design complete with ropes and stakes to ensure it stays upright. While it may look a little complicated, Vamvo promises an easy setup process that can take as little as five minutes, and it includes a handy travel bag for keeping everything ready to go. $120 at Amazon Colossal classics : VIVO 100" Portable Indoor Outdoor Projector Screen Sporting a unique 4:3 aspect ratio screen, the VIVO PS-T-100 Portable Projector Screen is perfect for classic movies outdoors. This 100-inch screen offers a 120-degree viewing angle, which is easy to set up with an auto-locking design, complete with a sturdy tripod base. When not in use, this screen folds up for simple storage. $90 at Amazon

Get some screen time outside with the best outdoor projector screens

Whether you already have an outdoor projector or are looking to jump in with the big screen fun, the best outdoor projector screens can take things to the next level. These weather-resistant screens come in various sizes and are built with mother nature in mind, making them always ready for your next Apple TV+ binge session outdoors.

The Elite Screens Yard Master 2 is our top pick for its affordable price, flexibility, and easy setup. This 4K/8K-ready projector screen features a sturdy base and a mildew-resistant material for the outdoors, and it folds away easily when it is time to pack up.

Are you looking for a screen that you can summon on-demand with a remote? Then the Aoxun 100-inch Motorized Projector Screen is the one for you. This slick remote-controllable screen has a motorized design that tucks it away when not in use, and it is easy to keep clean with a bit of soap and water.