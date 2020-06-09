Best Outdoor Projector Screens iMore 2020

Projectors are no longer just for the home theater. There are all kinds of portable options available that can bring the big screen to just about anywhere, including the great outdoors. Outdoor projector screens offer a great way to keep up on your favorite shows outside, without having to worry about taking them down because rain is coming. Here's our guide to the best outdoor projector screens that you can buy today.

Outdoor screen time

Whether you have a projector already or are looking to jump in with the big screen fun, outdoor projector screens can take things to the next level. These weather-resistant screens come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are built with mother nature in mind, making them always ready for the next movie night outdoors.

The TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen is our top pick for its affordable price, flexibility, and easy setup. This projector screen and its classic tripod design provide a sturdy base for the outdoors, and it can fit right in with traditional home theater decor inside.

Looking for a screen that you can set and forget outdoors? Then the Elite Screens Yardmaster OMS100H is the one for you. This screen features IP33 weather resistance, rust-proof components, and a slick remote controlled motorized design that tucks it away when not in use.