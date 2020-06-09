Best Outdoor Projector Screens iMore 2020
Projectors are no longer just for the home theater. There are all kinds of portable options available that can bring the big screen to just about anywhere, including the great outdoors. Outdoor projector screens offer a great way to keep up on your favorite shows outside, without having to worry about taking them down because rain is coming. Here's our guide to the best outdoor projector screens that you can buy today.
- Stand up: TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen
- Big on a budget: Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen
- Plug and play: Gemmy 39121-32 Airblown Movie Screen
- Colossal classics: VIVO PS-T-100 Portable Projector Screen
- Motorized movies: Elite Screens Yard Master OMS100H
- 200 and beyond: Silver Ticket STO-169225
Stand up: TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor Projector ScreenStaff Favorite
When it comes to portability and stability, nothing beats the classic tripod design, which this TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen has. Coming in at 100-inches, this screen offers an ultra-wide 160-degree viewing angle, and its height can be customized without tools. An easy to clean durable PVC matte screen material resists fading and yellowing, and it can be folded away without worrying about wrinkles.
Big on a budget: Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen
If you only plan on using your outdoor projector a few times a year, then save some money by going with the Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen. This budget-friendly screen doesn't include extras like a stand, but integrated eye bolts that are positioned outside of the viewing area and included hooks make hanging it a breeze. The lightweight material also works great indoors, as the screen can be used for temporary viewing using removable hanging strips.
Plug and play: Gemmy 39121-32 Airblown Movie Screen
The Gemmy 39121-32 Airblown Movie Screen is the ultimate plug and play outdoor screen solution, thanks to a self-inflating design. Two integrated fans do all of the work to bring the 149-inch screen to life, which takes just seconds after plugging it in. The weather-resistant screen is easy to keep clean, and when the movie is over, it can be folded up and placed in the included storage bag.
Colossal classics: VIVO PS-T-100 Portable Projector Screen
Sporting a unique 4:3 aspect ratio screen, the VIVO PS-T-100 Portable Projector Screen is perfect for classic movies outdoors. This 100-inch screen offers a 120-degree viewing angle, which is easy to set up with an auto-locking design, complete with a sturdy tripod base. When not in use, this screen folds up for simple storage.
Motorized movies: Elite Screens Yard Master OMS100H
The Elite Screens Yard Master OMS100H offers the most convenient way to bring the movies and shows outdoors with a slick motorized design. This remote controlled screen slips into its IP 33 weather-resistant frame when not in use with the press of a button, and its 100-inch size slides down when it is showtime. The screen portion is also mildew resistant, and the whole package can be ceiling or wall-mounted.
200 and beyond: Silver Ticket STO-169225
Silver Ticket's STO-169225 is one of the biggest outdoor screen options around, coming in at a whopping 225-inches. Despite its large size, this projector screen is still highly portable as it comes with a handy travel bag, plus set up is quick with the included legs or eye bolt hanging options. A tension screen surface ensures that the massive screen is stable both indoors and out.
Outdoor screen time
Whether you have a projector already or are looking to jump in with the big screen fun, outdoor projector screens can take things to the next level. These weather-resistant screens come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are built with mother nature in mind, making them always ready for the next movie night outdoors.
The TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen is our top pick for its affordable price, flexibility, and easy setup. This projector screen and its classic tripod design provide a sturdy base for the outdoors, and it can fit right in with traditional home theater decor inside.
Looking for a screen that you can set and forget outdoors? Then the Elite Screens Yardmaster OMS100H is the one for you. This screen features IP33 weather resistance, rust-proof components, and a slick remote controlled motorized design that tucks it away when not in use.
