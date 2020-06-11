Best Outdoor Projectors iMore 2020

While projectors are often associated with those boring PowerPoint presentations at the office, they are extremely flexible, especially when combined with a smartphone or streaming box. Portable options include integrated batteries, perfect for the next camping trip, all while still delivering glorious HD visuals above and beyond 100-inches in size. If you are ready to take things outside, then these are the best outdoor projectors that you can buy today.

Project it outdoors

Modern projectors are built for so much more than the home theater or the office conference room. These portable powerhouses include all sorts of handy tech, including rechargeable batteries, HD visuals, integrated speakers, and of course, all sorts of ports enabling connectivity to just about every type of device. Your next movie night can take place outdoors, even without a screen, all that is needed is a large surface like the side of your home.

The Nebula Mars II Pro Projector from Anker offers a fantastic combination of portability and power in a unique square design complete with a nifty handle. This wireless projector can display 720p HD video on screens up to 150-inches, and it includes dual 10w speakers for more immersive sound. The best part, though? You can pair your phone to it over Bluetooth for convenient remote controls.

Looking for an outdoor-ready projector with the highest quality visuals? Then check out the Optoma UHD30. This premium projector can beam your movies to the big screen in glorious 120-inch 4K ultra high definition resolution, complete with support for HDR10 and 240hz motion.