While projectors are often associated with those boring PowerPoint presentations at the office, they are extremely flexible, especially when combined with a smartphone or streaming box. Portable options include integrated batteries, perfect for the next camping trip, all while still delivering glorious HD visuals above and beyond 100-inches in size. If you are ready to take things outside, then these are the best outdoor projectors that you can buy today.
- Portable power: Nebula Mars II Pro
- 4K outdoors: Optoma UHD30
- Game outdoors: BenQ TH585
- Keep it 200: GooDee BL98
- Budget friendly: VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector
- Pocket projection: Nebula Capsule II
Portable power: Nebula Mars II ProStaff Favorite
The Nebula Mars II Pro from Anker is a portable powerhouse, capable of providing a complete movie night experience with a truly wireless design. This 720p HD resolution projector has HDMI and USB ports for easy connections to most devices, runs for up to 3 hours with a built-in rechargeable battery, and it has two integrated 10-watt speakers for stereo sound. If that wasn't enough, this projector connects to your phone via Bluetooth, turning it into a remote control.
4K outdoors: Optoma UHD30
For the absolute highest quality visuals outdoors, the Optoma UHD30 can display 4K ultra high definition video on screens up to 120-inches in size. The UHD30 supports HDR10 and has a contrast ratio of 500,000:1 for deep blacks, and it can hit up to 3,400 lumens of brightness to keep the picture clear, even in bright environments. Two HDMI ports onboard and a 240hz refresh rate also make it great for gaming.
Game outdoors: BenQ TH585
If you want to mix in a little gaming with your outdoor projector party, then the BenQ TH585 has you covered. This projector not only sports 1080p HD resolution across screens of up to 100-inches, but it also features low input latency, coming in at 16ms. Other highlights include a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,500 lumens of brightness, and a built-in 10-watt speaker.
Keep it 200: GooDee BL98
GooDee's BL98 projector takes things to the extreme with 1080p HD video that can reach up to a massive 200-inches in size. This projector also has tons of connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports with MHL support, AV, VGA, and a TF card slot, allowing you not only to play movies and games outdoors but also to show off your latest pictures. GooDee's projector is also rated for up to 50,000 hours of life and comes with a 5-year warranty.
Budget friendly: VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector
The VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector offers a lot of bang for your buck, but it doesn't skimp on the important stuff. This budget projector can display 1080p HD resolution videos from an HDMI port up to a whopping 170-inches in size, along with 3,600 lumens of brightness. VANKYO even includes a handy travel bag, so it is always ready to go.
Pocket projection: Nebula Capsule II
The Nebula Capsule II is completely wireless thanks to an integrated battery, but it comes in a much smaller frame than Anker's Mars II Pro. This pocket-sized projector is similar in size to a large beverage can, and it is capable of 100-inch 720p high-resolution video. Smart features include Android TV, and the Google Assistant built right in, which enables you to control the show using just your voice, and without having to run any wires to your phone or media streamer.
Modern projectors are built for so much more than the home theater or the office conference room. These portable powerhouses include all sorts of handy tech, including rechargeable batteries, HD visuals, integrated speakers, and of course, all sorts of ports enabling connectivity to just about every type of device. Your next movie night can take place outdoors, even without a screen, all that is needed is a large surface like the side of your home.
The Nebula Mars II Pro Projector from Anker offers a fantastic combination of portability and power in a unique square design complete with a nifty handle. This wireless projector can display 720p HD video on screens up to 150-inches, and it includes dual 10w speakers for more immersive sound. The best part, though? You can pair your phone to it over Bluetooth for convenient remote controls.
Looking for an outdoor-ready projector with the highest quality visuals? Then check out the Optoma UHD30. This premium projector can beam your movies to the big screen in glorious 120-inch 4K ultra high definition resolution, complete with support for HDR10 and 240hz motion.
