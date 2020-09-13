Best Paper Trimmer for Cricut Joy iMore 2020

The Cricut Joy is a crafting, cutting, and drawing machine that is perfectly sized to use anywhere. Along with its diminutive size, you can buy crafting materials sized to fit the Cricut Joy perfectly. But what if you have larger card stock, paper, and vinyl that you wish to use in the smaller machine? That works, you just need to trim your materials to size. A paper trimmer is a great way to cut your materials to fit the Joy perfectly. Here are some of the best paper trimmers for your Cricut Joy.

Which paper trimmer for Circut Joy is a cut above?

A Cricut Joy is a great product, but it's only made better by great accessories. I do love the "smart" materials specially made for the Cricut Joy since they are perfectly sized and they allow you to skip the mat. However, if you just prefer to buy the cheaper full-sized papers and vinyl, a trimmer is a worthwhile investment.

The "standard" materials are usually 12-by-12 inches. If you're using a mat with the Cricut Joy, the maximum width is 4.5 inches. A good trimmer lets you cut your materials to that exact width in seconds.

I've been a Fiskars fan since I was a little girl borrowing my mom's special scissors (when I was allowed to). You can't go wrong with the Fiskars SureCut Portable Trimmer. The arm swings out to allow for accurate cutting of 12-inch materials, and the blade and rail system is beautifully designed for straight cuts and being able to see what you're cutting. It's made from 80% post-consumer recycled product and it has a lifetime warranty. Alternatively, I'm a big fan of the Cricut Portable Trimmer. Feature-wise, it's pretty similar to the Fiskars trimmer and color-wise it matches better with Cricut machines and tools. Some users say the Cricut Portable Trimmer's blades last even longer than the Fiskars model.