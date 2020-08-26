The best memories deserve the best photo books. Don't let your precious memories just languish on your phone. Create a photo book to organize and preserve your favorite photos. Sharing your photos online doesn't have quite the same impact as a physical book that you can touch and hold. It's easy to forget where and when you posted photos and takes time to access them when you want to enjoy them. If you print photo books, you can keep it on your coffee table or bookshelf for easy access anytime. There a quite a few online photo book creation platforms, and I tested out numerous platforms with my own personal photos. Here are some of the best photo book printing companies you can trust with your beloved photos. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Best Photo Books in 2020 at a glance Shutterfly — Best for most people Mixbook — Best variety Snapfish — Another fantastic option Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix) — Best quality Amazon Photos — Best storage Walgreens — Fastest option Freeprints Photobooks — Made for mobile Which photo books are the best? Overall, Shutterfly stands out as one of the best photo books for most people in 2020. With free unlimited online photo storage, an excellent iOS app, great prices, a huge variety of photo book options, and nice quality, Shutterfly is easy to recommend to anyone. Whether you create the book on your computer or right on your phone, you'll be able to create a fabulous book with ease. For the most custom photo book, check out Mixbook. There are over 500 colorful themes. But if that's not enough, you can actually upload your own designs to embellish your photo books with a truly personal touch. Printique, formerly known as AdoramaPix, offers professional-quality photo books at reasonable prices. I was just blown away by the quality of even the most basic, inexpensive book. You won't find as wide a variety of options here as some other platforms, but this is the way to go if you want to make a wedding album or other upscale book. If you're all iOS, all the time, and you have no interest in using your computer to make photo books, consider FreePrints Photobooks. Get a free photo book made from the photos on your phone every month, all you need to do is just pay for shipping. You can choose the photos or let the app choose for you.

1. Shutterfly: Best photo books maker for most people Website: Yes | iOS app: Yes | Selection: Huge | Ease of creation: Easy | Quality: Great | Prices: Reasonable (frequent sales and coupons)

Note that prices are virtually always less, due to frequent sales and promo codes Pros: Easy to use photo book platform on the website and mobile app

Extra freebies in the mobile app

Enormous selection of sizes, styles, themes, fonts, layouts, embellishments, and colors

High quality and fair prices

Upload photos into your photo books directly from your phone, Facebook, Instagram, or Google Photos Cons: The "regular" prices aren't the "real" prices because virtually everything is always on sale I've actually been using Shutterfly in my personal life for over a decade. I trust Shutterfly with my family's precious memories — it offers free unlimited photo storage. Shutterfly is the keeper of my children's childhood. I've ordered hundreds of prints, books, and gifts from Shutterfly over the years. I've never been disappointed in the quality. There are always deals and promo codes, and in fact, you can use three promo codes at a time on Shutterfly. Using the iOS app entitles you to extra app-exclusive freebies. For example, right now, you can get a free 40-page 6x6 softcover photo book every month. You just pay shipping, which is about $8 plus tax. All of the prices you see on Shutterfly are "temporary," because there is a constant stream of sales and promo codes everywhere. For example, the 20-page, 8x11-inch hardcover photo book I ordered retails for $40, but you'll never pay that. I got this one for free with a promo code emailed to me (at my personal email address, nothing to do with iMore). I only had to pay the shipping, which was about $10. Shutterfly offers a lot of options for creating the best photo book for your needs. You can have Shutterfly create a custom book for you, you can choose the "Simple Path" to make a book quickly, or you can choose the "Custom Path" to personalize your book down to the smallest detail. You can also make your book easily within the iOS app. Though there are tons of themes and embellishments that cost nothing extra, there are many, many upgrades that do. You can keep the photo books basic, or you can make a wedding album with flush-mount, lay-flat, board-mounted pages. Heck, you can even make a school yearbook. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on the price as you create your photo books and order when you can get the best prices. Frankly, I find the price games to be irritating. I'd prefer that websites just pick a price and keep it. Do keep in mind that the regular photo book (not the Flush Mount) pages are paper, so you'll want to be careful not to rip them as you look through the book. What brought me to Shutterfly initially was the fact that it offers unlimited free storage. As my digital photo collection started to get large, the idea of storing them all on my computer's hard drive became untenable. Shutterfly has been a good place for my photos to "live." I make it a habit to upload my photos to Shutterfly regularly. Any time I want to create a photo book to commemorate some big event in our lives, Shutterfly already has my photos ready to go. However, you can also upload photos into your photo book directly from your phone, Facebook, Instagram, or Google Photos without having to store them in Shutterfly at all. I've been happy with the quality, as I detailed in my review of Shutterfly. The books are fun to make with loads of themes, backgrounds, stickers, and fonts. If you don't mind playing "the price game," waiting for sales and stacking promo codes, you can get a very good deal on your photo books. Shutterfly With endless options, great quality, fair prices, free unlimited storage, an easy-to-use photo book platform both on your computer or your phone, Shutterfly is easily one of the best photo book makers out there. From $16 at Shutterfly

2. Mixbook: Best variety Website: Yes | iOS app: No | Selection: Excellent | Ease of creation: Decent | Quality: Great | Prices: Reasonable

Pros: Excellent quality

Huge variety of options in book sizes, themes, covers, and papers

Totally custom; you can even upload your own designs

Upload pictures from computer, phone, Google Photos, Facebook, Instagram, or Smug Mug Cons: No mobile app

Not easy to find the prices for each option With over 500 customizable themes, if you can dream it, you can create it with Mixbook. Create a softcover book, or a hardcover book with a glossy or matte finish. You can choose a leather-bound book if you want something really special. You're not limited to regular paper pages; you can also go for a pearl finish or thick, premium lay-flat pages in several finishes. Choose a shape: square, landscape, or portrait. Then choose from dozens of sizes. Choose your cover and page materials. You'll pick a theme, but then you can still customize everything about each page, choosing from thousands of backgrounds and embellishments. You can even upload your own designs for a personal touch, which is a truly standout feature of Mixbook. As with most photo book sites, the starting price is for 20 pages; you can add more for an additional fee. The photo book creation platform has been vastly improved since I wrote my review of Mixbook. You can upload photos from your phone by using your phone's camera to scan a QR code from the Mixbook site on your computer. You can also use photos from Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos, Smug Mug, or your computer. I still maintain that finding the prices for each option is difficult; you can only access prices before uploading photos on this page which took a bit of clicking around to find. Only certain combinations of size, orientation, paper, and covers are available. But once you've picked the book style you want, uploading the photos and putting the book itself together is smooth and intuitive now. While this isn't a "ten offers going at once" kind of site, there is frequently a sale or promotion you can take advantage of. Mixbook Create the gorgeous photo book you've been dreaming of with Mixbook. The possibilities are endless since you can upload your own designs. From $16 at Mixbook

3. Snapfish: Another fantastic option Website: Yes | iOS app: Yes | Selection: Huge | Ease of creation: Easy | Quality: Great | Prices: Reasonable (frequent sales and coupons)

Note that prices are virtually always less, due to frequent sales and promo codes Pros: Nice quality at fair prices

Huge variety of options: book sizes and styles, themes, backgrounds, layouts, texts, and embellishments

Easy photo book making platform on the computer and mobile app

Upload pictures from computer, Snapfish, Google Photos, Facebook, Instagram, or Flickr Cons: The "regular" prices aren't the "real" prices because virtually everything is always on sale

Photo book options within the mobile app are limited Snapfish's quality is great, while prices are very reasonable with frequent sales and promo codes. The website is easy to use. The selection that Snapfish offers is extensive. Its platform to make books is nicely done. The free, unlimited storage is a nice touch. Snapfish has a colorful and easy-to-navigate website. You'll see immediately some of the many options for photo books you can create. You'll also see that there are plenty of sales and promo codes at any given time; you generally won't be able to use more than one. Creating a photo book is easy and fun. There were so very many choices of sizes, themes, stickers, text, and other embellishments. I got the smallest, least expensive book, and it's adorable. Super thin with a soft cover, it's light and portable. Of course, you can also upgrade to a large coffee-table sized book, a premium leather cover album, and lay-flat pages if you wish. You can make photo books in the iOS app, but I do not recommend it unless you cannot access a computer. You're limited to the photos on your phone, and I find the app a little bit fiddly to use. It's easier to make the best photo books using the website's platform on your computer, where you can choose photos from your computer, Snapfish, Google Photos, Facebook, Instagram, or Flickr. As I mentioned above, you'll almost never pay the retail photo book prices. There are always promos going on, and frankly, I don't love having to play the sale game. I just want a real, consistent price! But if you don't mind playing the game and waiting for the right sale or coupon, you'll get a great deal on the one of best photo books out there, as I said in my review of Snapfish. Snapfish Snapfish offers fair prices for great quality photo books with a huge variety of sizes, price points, themes, and embellishments. From $13 at Snapfish

4. Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix): Best quality books Website: Yes | iOS app: No | Selection: Huge | Ease of creation: Easy | Quality: Outstanding | Prices: Medium

Pros: Amazing quality

Even the cheapest softcover album is sturdy and thick, exceeding expectations

All photo books have a lay-flat binding

Nice variety of sizes, styles, papers, themes, embellishments, layouts, and covers

Easy to use photo book creator Cons: No mobile app

On the pricier side Ordering a photo book from Printique was pretty easy, and the variety of incredible photo books available is staggering. From the cheapest "softcover" books to high-end wedding albums with leather or metal or linen covers, you can truly customize your book the way you want it. I put softcover in quotes because when I've ordered softcover books from other sources, I've received a soft, flexible book, as expected. But Printique's softcover book is actually a solid book -- not only the cover, but each page is actually what Printique calls "thick and durable archival paper." I would call it thin cardboard. It looks and feels incredible, and it has to be less susceptible to damage than normal paper books. All of Printique's photo books, even the cheapest ones, have a lay-flat binding. That means you can open the book all the way, nothing sticks up as the book lies totally flat and open. Nothing gets lost in the seams as can happen with regular books. Printique's mid-range hardcover books are a cut above other photo book printing services. Most companies give you your choice of photo book pages on paper, or sometimes a thicker cardboard-like paper if you upgrade to a premium option. Printique offers many more options than that. You can choose Kodak Endura Luster, Kodak Endura Glossy, Kodak Endura Matte, Kodak Endura Silk, Kodak Endura Metallic, Fuji Deep Matte, Pebble, or Linen for your pages inside your book. For your cover, you can choose Softcover (which is cardboard, really), Hardcover, Leather Lux (vegan), Genuine Leather, Fabric, or Metal. You can also embellish premium albums with gold, silver, or black gilding and custom stamping. If you prefer to make your photo books from your phone, you're out of luck. There is no app, so you'll have to get your photos onto your computer so you can upload them to Printique. You can definitely find cheaper photo books out there. While Printique offers sales and promotions from time to time, the site is not "always on sale" like some other companies. Despite the minor downsides, Printique make superb quality photo books. If you want to make the best photo book, hands down, this is the way to go. You can read more about Printique, formerly known as AdoramaPix, in my review. Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix) Printique doesn't make any cheapie photo books. Even the least expensive books are incredibly high-quality, lay-flat books with thick, sturdy archival pages. From $20 at Printique

5. Amazon Photos: Best storage Website: Yes | iOS app: Yes | Selection: Miniscule | Ease of creation: Extremely easy | Quality: Good | Prices: Reasonable

Style Size Starting price Hardcover Photo Book 8x8 From $17 at Amazon Premium Photo Book 8x8 From $22 at Amazon

Pros Reasonable prices and free shipping

Free unlimited photo storage

Free video storage up to 5GB

Fast and easy-to-make photo books on the computer or mobile app Cons Extremely limited photo book options I'd recommend Amazon Photos to Amazon Prime members mostly looking for free and easy photo and video storage but may want to print up a quick photo book from time to time. The Amazon Photos app will automatically save all of your photos and videos (up to 5GB), even if you delete them from your phone. It's not the best photo books printing option out there, as you only get white and no other color and style options. All photo books are 8x8, and you get two choices. The regular Hardcover Photo Book has glossy paper pages and a laminated hardcover. The Premium Photo Book adds double-thick interior pages and professional lay-flat binding. There is one photo on each page, and the base price includes 20 pages. You can upgrade to up to 74 pages. The only upcharges you will find are extra pages in your photo book. Amazon creates "memories" for you from trips or years in review and gives you the option to print it up as a photo book with a couple of taps on your phone. Amazon Prime members get fast, free shipping. This is the option for someone who really doesn't want to be bothered with themes, colorful pages, embellishments, and captions. Just a straight-up photo book, no fussing around, in your mailbox fast. The photo book options have slimmed down quite a bit since I first wrote my review of Amazon Photos. Amazon Photos Get free photo storage and order photo books with just a few taps or clicks. You won't find colorful themes or embellishments here, but you'll get a nice quality photo book shipped fast and free. From $17 at Amazon

6. Walgreens: Fastest option Website: Yes | iOS app: No | Selection: Huge | Ease of creation: Easy | Quality: Great | Prices: Reasonable

Note that prices are virtually always less, due to frequent sales and promo codes Pros Some photo books available for same-day pickup

Free ship-to-store option

Fantastic selection of styles, themes, sizes, layouts, and embellishments

Reasonable prices and nice quality Cons No photo book app Walgreens' website and photo book creation platform are well-done. You'll find a huge variety of photo books in terms of both size and style. Same-day pickup at your local Walgreens is available for certain photo books, and you can even have your book gift packaged for a small fee. You can have the other photo books shipped to the store for free. Since shipping tends to be pricey for photo books, this is a great savings if you live near enough to a Walgreens stores do that. If you do have it shipped to you, shipping is pretty fast. Photo book prices are reasonable to start, plus sales and promo codes are plentiful. Creating and ordering the photobook is easy from your computer; but you can't make a photo book from your phone. Walgreens offers photo books from little softcover cheapies all the way up to premium leather-bound lay-flat albums. There are tons of sizes, covers, themes, backgrounds, stickers, and other embellishments so you can personalize your book to your heart's content. Because Walgreens is a full-service drugstore, it's a great all-around one-stop shop for many things, as I mentioned in my review of Walgreens. Walgreens Walgreens offers an easy-to-use photo book creation platform, copious customization options, and high-quality books. Best of all, you can get same-day pickup at your local Walgreens with certain photo book options and free ship-to-store with the others. From $8 at Walgreens

7. FreePrints Photobooks: Made for mobile Website: No | iOS app: Yes | Selection: Decent | Ease of creation: Very easy | Quality: Nice | Prices: Reasonable

Pros: One free photo book each month (you pay shipping)

Easy to create right on your phone

Reasonable prices for nice quality books

Colorful themes, backgrounds, layouts, and shapes

Upload photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Files Cons: Not as many photo book choices as some other platforms offer

No website, so you must create photo books on your phone FreePrints Photobook has an interesting sales model. You get one free 5x7 softcover 20-page photo book per month. You just pay shipping, which is about $8. Want more pages, a hardcover book, a larger book, or more books? You can certainly have those upgrades, you just have to pay for them. There are frequent sales and promo codes offering free and discounted upgrades. You do not have to subscribe, and there is no commitment. Making your photo book is fast and easy. Just open the app, choose your photos, colors, patterns, themes, layout, captions, and then place the order. FreePrints does offer its own cloud storage, but you can also pull photos from your phone itself, and from so many other popular sites, it hardly seems necessary: Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Files. The result is a nice quality photo book you could easily make while you're standing in line at the grocery store. One example I could see being the target demographic is a busy parent. You could start a monthly collection and document your baby's first year or other milestones in your child's life. As I said in my review of FreePrints Photobooks, it is made for mobile — you couldn't order from a computer if you tried. For anyone who needs to take care of their photo book needs on the go, FreePrints Photobooks presents a convenient and purely mobile option. FreeBooks Photobooks Get one free photo book per month, just pay $8 shipping. You can create a very nice photo book on your phone, in fact, your phone is the only way to do it. From "free" at Freebooks Photobooks How to make the best photo books for you Not everyone has the same photo book needs. Some people want something simple and streamlined, while others want to embellish every detail. Some people prefer to use a computer with its full-sized screen while others need the mobile convenience of an app. One person may be looking for the best price while another person values quality above all. You might be looking for a little cutie to stick in your bag while someone else might be looking for a coffee table or mantel showpiece.