Best Photo Cards iMore 2020

Photo cards are a great way to send a personal greeting. Whether you're looking for the best photo cards for Christmas, best holiday cards, announcements, invitations, or even a birthday card, we've got you covered. I tried out a dozen photo printing services, and here are the ones that make the best photo cards of the bunch. My overall favorite was Mixbook, for its fantastic quality, selection, no minimum purchase, and fair prices.

You can't go wrong with Mixbook. Choose from thousands of design options suitable for any occasion. The cards aren't made on photo paper; rather, you choose from six different high-quality card stocks: satin finish, signature matte, premium matte, pearl finish, cotton texture, and luxe board. There is no minimum card order, meaning you can order just a single card. There is no logo on the back of the card. This is fantastic for making someone a very special birthday card, and it works out cheaper than buying an ordinary card at the card store. A single card can be purchased for less than $2; if you order a larger quantity, you can easily find cards under a dollar apiece. Read more about Mixbook in my review. Pros: Can order a single card for less than $2

All photocards are printed on card stock

Six different kinds of card stock available

No logo on the back of the card

Thousands of designs Cons: Not the cheapest if ordering a large quantity

Best Options: Snapfish

Snapfish offers an incredibly wide array of photo card options. You can have them printed inexpensively (as low as than $.45 apiece) on photo paper, or pay a bit more for premium card stock. You can get extras like gold, silver, or rose gold foil printing. You can have your return address printed on the envelope. The minimum order you can place is 20 cards. The Snapfish logo is on the back of each card, but it's not overly intrusive. For certain kinds of cards, you can even pick them up at your local Walgreens and avoid shipping charges. Get the whole scoop on Snapfish in my review. Pros: Huge selection

Good prices and frequent coupons

Pickup at Walgreens for certain cards

Photo paper or card stock options Cons: Minimum 20 cards per order

Logo on the back of the cards

Best Prices: Walmart

It's no surprise that Walmart has some of the best prices, particularly if you want smaller quantities. What I did find surprising is that there is no minimum. That's right; you can purchase just a single card. The quality is very good; you can order a single card printed on photo paper for as low as $.40 or card stock starting at $.67. Once you start ordering in quantity, the per card price drops as low as $.28 apiece. Return address printing is available. In a hurry? You can pick up certain card styles from your local Walmart in as little as one hour. However, I didn't find Walmart's website to be the easiest to navigate. Read more about my adventures with Walmart in my review. Pros: Low prices

No minimum

Great selection

Pick up photo cards in as little as one hour Cons: Website can be unwieldy

Best Bulk Prices: Costco

If you're already a Costco member and you're buying cards in bulk, you can get a real bargain buying photo cards at Costco. Your card options are somewhat limited, but ordering is easy. You can choose cards printed on photo paper for $13.99 for 50 cards, which works out to $.28 per card. Or, choose card stock, which runs $16.49 for 25 cards ($.66 apiece.) The more expensive cards come with foil-lined envelopes, and you can have both your return address and the recipient's address printed on the envelopes at no extra charge. You can pick up the photo paper cards in-store, but you'll have to have card stock cards shipped. You can read more about Costco's photo printing services in my review. Pros: Well-priced cards if buying a lot

Nice quality

Can pick up some photo card orders at your local Costco

Return and recipient address on foil-lined envelopes included with premium card stock cards Cons: Not a huge selection of options

Must have a Costco membership

Best Quality for Price: Nations Photo Lab

At just about $1 a piece, you're getting gorgeous card stock cards printed on both sides with no logo on the back. The minimum order is 25 cards. Yes, there are fancier cards out there, and yes, there are cheaper cards, but these are quite fancy without the fancy price tag. The website has a premium feel to it, and the selection of photo cards you can order is enormous. You can read more about my experience with Nations Photo Lab in my review. Pros: Gorgeous card stock photo cards

Printed on both sides with no logo on the back

Reasonable prices

Huge selection Cons: Minimum order of 25 cards

Best Envelopes: Printique Envelopes might not seem like the most important thing, but they do set the tone for what's inside. Where most photo cards come with simple white envelopes, Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix) makes amazing quality cards that come with a fancy textured paper envelope. You choose your photo card paper: matte, felt, linen, or pearl. Choose from tons of designs and add custom touches or upload your own design. There is no minimum order size, so that you can order a single card. While a single card is reasonably pricey at about $5, prices go below $2 apiece if you order 12 or more photo cards. I loved Printique as an overall photo printing service, as you can read in my review of Printique (when it was known as AdoramaPix.) Pros: Matte, felt, linen, or pearl photo card options

Print both sides

No logo on the back

Plenty of design options

No minimum order

Upscale envelopes Cons: Single card is pricey