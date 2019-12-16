There is no gift more personal than a photo gift. Gifts that are created from photos of loved ones are sure to be cherished. I have given photo gifts on numerous occasions and continue to do so. There are plenty of options for creating exceptional gifts, which I have tested out personally. Each of the services highlighted below sells numerous gift options. Here are a few favorites you can still get in time for the holidays. Printique Printique is my personal favorite of all the printing services out there because of their professional-level quality. They may not be the cheapest service out there, but you will not be disappointed in their products. You'll need to pay for expedited shipping to have these items in time for Christmas, but the results will be beautiful. Printique offers a wide variety of photo books, from inexpensive softcover books to premium albums bound in leather or metal. Printique also offers a wide variety of prints, wall decor, greeting cards, and calendars.

Outstanding quality Photo books A book of memories Create a beautiful photo book, from a simple softcover book to a formal heirloom-quality album. From $10 at Printique

Amazon Amazon is one of the few online photo services that offers free shipping on everything for Prime members, plus free shipping even for non-members placing orders over $15. If you order by December 17, you can have your gift by Christmas. Amazon offers a small variety of photo gifts, like blanks, calendars, and more. I happen to love a fun photo mug and have given one as a gift on multiple occasions.

Fast, free shipping Photo mug Your mug on a mug A photo mug is a lovely way to enjoy your favorite memories while sipping your morning coffee. From $11 at Amazon

Walmart Walmart sells a nearly endless variety of photo gifts for any occasion, such as blankets and other textiles, all manner of drinking vessels, wall art, apparel, phone cases, and much more. Some of their items can even be picked up in-store, you can order and pick up your gifts before the holiday. A wall calendar is one of the items that can be picked up the same day you order it, perfect for the procrastinators among us. You choose the design, upload the photos, and your gift's recipient will smile every time they flip to a new month.

Same-day pickup Wall calendar Fresh photos every month A personalized photo calendar is a gift that keeps on giving. From $10 at Walmart

Walgreens Walgreen also has an enormous variety of photo gifts from which to choose. You can purchase books, blankets, bags, ornaments, drinkware, and so much more. Some items can be ordered and picked up in-store on the same day at over 6,500 locations. I like this set of four magnet prints, perfect for a locker or fridge. You can choose your dimensions, but this four-by-four-inch set is ideal for bringing your favorite Instagram posts to life.

Pick up the day you order Framed magnet set Insta-gift Put your favorite Instagram or other photos on these keepsake magnets. From $24 at Walgreens

CVS CVS has the best variety of photo prints gifts I've seen. Wall art, ornaments, drinkware, pet products, blankets, calendars, books, and many more items are available emblazoned with your favorite photos. Many of these items are available for same-day pickup, such as this adorable 2-by-2-inch cube ornament. Choose your design and upload your photos, and you'll have this ornament on the tree in no time.