I've given and received many photo gifts over the years, and they are always a hit. Whether you give something functional or decorative, photo gifts feel personal and special. There are so many online photo printing services out there that make some fabulous gift items. Whether you create a photo card, a canvas print, a photo book, or any other gift item, it will surely be enjoyed for many years.

Which should you choose?

The particular gift you choose will depend on your recipient, of course, but you cannot go wrong with any of these. Overall, Mixbook makes a variety of fantastic quality photo gifts. I love that you can make a single personalized photo card. It's so much more special than a card you'd buy in a card shop.

If you want the option to do all of your holiday shopping from your phone or iPad, go for Shutterfly. You can choose from a virtually endless selection of fantastic photo gifts, plus you can do it right from the Shutterfly app on your phone.

For the best prices and in-store convenience, go for Walmart. You'll find more photo gift options than you can think of, plus some of the items you can pick up in-store the same day you order them.