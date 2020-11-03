I've given and received many photo gifts over the years, and they are always a hit. Whether you give something functional or decorative, photo gifts feel personal and special. There are so many online photo printing services out there that make some fabulous gift items. Whether you create a photo card, a canvas print, a photo book, or any other gift item, it will surely be enjoyed for many years.
- Coffee table worthy: Photo book
- Coffee or tea-worthy: Photo mug
- Heart on your sleeve: Apparel
- Sign of the times: Face mask
- Cozy: Blanket
- Home decor: Wall art
- Wearable: Jewelry
- For kids and kids at heart: Stuffed animal
- Deck the tree: Christmas tree ornament
- For the techie: iPhone case
- Carry a memory: Bag
- Fun activity: Puzzle
Coffee table worthy: Photo bookStaff Pick
I've made a lot of photo books over the years, both for myself and to give as gifts. They are a wonderful way to commemorate a special occasion, vacation, or just the everyday. Photo books are a delightful trip down memory lane.
Coffee or tea-worthy: Photo mug
Your gift recipient will bask in memories every time they sip their favorite beverage in their photo mug. Choose from a wide variety of photo mug shapes, sizes, and materials. Emblazon the mug with a single photo or make a photo collage.
Heart on your sleeve: Apparel
This can be tricky if you don't know the person's size, but if you can figure that out, photo apparel is a fun way to go. Whether it's a t-shirt, hoodie, leggings, apron, socks, or pajama pants, this photo gift will be worn again and again.
Sign of the times: Face mask
Make wearing a face mask just a little more bearable with a photo or photos of your choice. Bring a smile to someone's face (even if it's covered up) with a fun or funny photo.
Cozy: Blanket
Your gift recipient will love snuggling up with a favorite memory or memories. A warm, fuzzy blanket personifies the warm and fuzzy feelings they will get from a photo blanket.
Home decor: Wall art
Blow up a single meaningful photo or create a giant collage of favorites. You'll turn a blank, boring wall into something special your gift recipient will appreciate. Whether you choose canvas, metal, wood, or acrylic, you'll be turning a photo into art.
Wearable: Jewelry
Your loved one can wear your photo close to their heart with a photo necklace. Other photo jewelry items include bracelets, keychains, pins, and charms that can be attached to anything.
For kids and kids at heart: Stuffed animal
A cute, huggable teddy bear sporting a photo t-shirt is a fun gift for kids of all ages or anyone who likes stuffed animals. The photo area will be small, so be sure to choose a photo with lots of impact. Alternatively, make a stuffed animal that looks just like a beloved pet with Petsies!
Deck the tree: Christmas tree ornament
What better way to decorate the tree than with family photo ornaments? Start a fun and meaningful new family tradition with a yearly photo keepsake ornament.
For the techie: iPhone case
Your gift recipient can show off a favorite photo every time they whip out their phone. Whether you choose a single photo or a collage of favorites, they will never look at their phone as "just a piece of tech" again.
Carry a memory: Bag
Your loved one can carry a precious memory with them wherever they go. You can have a favorite photo or several in a collage featured on a tote bag, duffle bag, backpack, laundry bag, grocery bag, and more.
Fun activity: Puzzle
Turn your memories into a fun pastime with a photo puzzle. Whether you choose a single photo or make a photo collage, your gift recipient will enjoy putting the puzzle together. Choose from a variety of sizes and number of puzzle pieces.
Which should you choose?
The particular gift you choose will depend on your recipient, of course, but you cannot go wrong with any of these. Overall, Mixbook makes a variety of fantastic quality photo gifts. I love that you can make a single personalized photo card. It's so much more special than a card you'd buy in a card shop.
If you want the option to do all of your holiday shopping from your phone or iPad, go for Shutterfly. You can choose from a virtually endless selection of fantastic photo gifts, plus you can do it right from the Shutterfly app on your phone.
For the best prices and in-store convenience, go for Walmart. You'll find more photo gift options than you can think of, plus some of the items you can pick up in-store the same day you order them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These Canon cameras will make you a better photographer
There's a lot of photography gear on the market. Canon has been in the game forever and knows exactly what they're doing. Whether you're looking for a point and shoot, a DSLR, or a pro mirrorless model, we have a few thoughts and recommendations.
These are the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods to help you capture amazing video
The GoPro Hero 8 is a great camera if you aim to capture extreme video. Here are the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods to help you accomplish that.
Get the most out of your Sony camera with some great accessories
You've invested a lot of money in your Sony camera. Here are the best accessories for Sony Cameras so you can get step up your photography game.