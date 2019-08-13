Best Pillow Stands for Your iPad iMore 2019
As technology continues to grow, so does our desire to have all of the accessories that make using our iPads easier. One of these accessories being the iPad pillow. As you may have experienced, finding the perfect position for your iPad can be incredibly frustrating at times. With so many varying types of iPad pillows out there, it's hard to know exactly which one to buy. We recommend the Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow because of its soft light-weight cover and three different viewing angles, which makes it perfect for use during business and pleasure.
- Best Overall: Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow
- Best Value: Moko Tablet Pillow Stand
- Best Versatility: LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand
- Best Comfort: Ipevo PadPillow Stand
- Best Durability: iBeani iPad Pillow and Tablet Stand
Best Overall: Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow
The Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow is made from a lightweight foam covered in ultra-suede. No need to worry about getting this iPad pillow dirty while binge-watching Netflix with your snacks, as you can easily wipe away any stains with a damp cloth.
This iPad pillow stand offers three different viewing angles that allow for optimal iPad usage and viewing while on your lap while sitting upright or lying flat. This is great since you don't have to worry about balancing your iPad against random objects every time you want to switch positions. In fact, it measures at 8.5 x 7.9 x 6.6, 11.5 inches in length, and it was designed by optical engineers to offer three viewing angles at specific heights and angles.
The Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow is not only compatible with all iPads, but it is also compatible with e-readers, Samsung tablets, Kindles, Google Nexus, OnePlus, books, magazines, and more.
Pros:
- Three different viewing angles
- Lightweight
- Easy to adjust angles
Cons:
- Sometimes units come with slightly frayed seams
- Some people find the logo unattractive
- Expensive
Best Overall
Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow
Soft and lightweight iPad pillow
This lightweight and soft, suede pillow stand was designed by optical engineers to offer three different angles for optimum viewing potential.
Best Value: Moko Tablet Pillow Stand
This iPad pillow stand is made from soft linen and cotton, with a sponge interior. It has a built-in body pillow that is great to rest your iPad and other devices on. It also comes equipped with two small pockets on either side as well as additional pockets along the back to store items such as your iPad charger or headphones.
The Moko Tablet Pillow Stand measures at 12.6 x 9.45 x 6.7 and rests your iPad at a 60-degree angle for optimal viewing. It is extremely lightweight and portable. It's perfect for using while in the car during long road trips, on a plane, while laying in bed, or sitting in your most comfortable chair. There is also the option to fold it up to make it more compact, and to unfold the pillow area, creating more of a platform to use a keyboard.
The Moko Tablet Pillow Stand comes in four different vibrant colors and can accommodate up to an 11-inch device.
Pros:
- Can fold shape to meet your needs
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
Cons:
- The bottom groove can cover the screen on smaller devices
Best Value
Moko Tablet Pillow Stand
Versatile pillow stand
The Moko Tablet Pillow Stand is both versatile and lightweight. It comes equipped with pockets to store small items as well as the ability to fold up to adjust its size.
Best Versatility: LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand
The LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand is an incredibly affordable and versatile stand for your iPad. It can accommodate your devices in both landscape and portrait positions, which makes it great for when you are conducting business and streaming shows for pleasure. This pillow comes in many unique patterns and colors, including navy, aqua, beige, black, gray, medallion, and grey argyle.
This iPad stand measures at 12 X 5 X 6.5 and can accommodate devices up to 10 inches wide. It is made from a soft, velour fabric. The interior is filled with tiny polyester microbeads, and the stand itself comes equipped with a snap-on handle, which makes it extremely comfortable and great for travel and at-home use. It can actually double as a neck pillow when you're all Netflixed out and ready for a snooze.
If you have items to store, the LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand comes ready with a pocket to store small items in. It also has a small media flap to keep your tablets secure, freeing your hands.
Pros:
- Comes in unique patterns and designs
- Doubles as a neck pillow
- Contains pockets for storage
Cons:
- The bottom groove can cover the screen on smaller devices
- Heavier tablets can cause the stand to roll over
Best Versatility
LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand
Doubles as a neck pillow
The LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand is made from a soft velour fabric. It comes equipped with a small pocket and can double as a neck pillow.
Best Comfort : Ipevo PadPillow Stand
The Ipevo PadPillow Stand is made out of stone-washed denim, cotton, and foam textures, which makes it an extremely comfortable soft pillow and iPad stand. This pillow stand can be folded inward or extended outwards to match the comfort of your position: whether you're laying on the floor, or sitting at a desk. When extended, the pillow stand reveals a fabric platform that is perfect for a Bluetooth keyboard. The extra padding also feels comfortable on your wrists while typing.
When extended, the Ipevo PadPillow Stand measures at 15.7 x 5.5 x 13, and while folded it measures at 9.1 x 6.7 x 13. It weighs a light 0.83 pounds, which makes carrying it around effortless. This iPad pillow stand comes prepared with a 100% cotton cover that is both removable and washable. It also comes equipped with a large and small pocket to store items such as your headphones, or a small notebook. You don't have to worry about your iPad slipping or sliding off the stand as it has a little fold which is intended to keep your iPad secure.
Pros:
- Easy to wash
- Holds iPad in place
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Some iPads are wider than stand
- Pricey compared to other stands
Best Comfort
Ipevo PadPillow Stand
Soft and comfortable cotton
The Ipevo PadPillow Stand is made out of 100% cotton and foam textures, which makes it an extremely comfortable and practical iPad pillow stand.
Best Durability: iBeani iPad Pillow and Tablet Stand
The iBeani iPad Pillow and Tablet Stand can accommodate devices up to 12.9 inches wide. It also works as a stand for other objects such as kindles, books, or magazines. Because the design is round in shape and mimics the appearance of a pillow, it can be manipulated easily when adjusting your iPad's viewing angle. This is great for when you want to sit back and enjoy your iPad hands-free.
The iBeani measures at approximately 25cm x 25cm x 30xm, and weighs around 220 grams. This makes it one of the lightest pillow stands on the market. What's great about the iBeanie is that even though it is soft and light, it is made from furniture-grade, durable fabrics, which ensures that it will last a long time. It comes with a 12-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Another plus is that the iBeani iPad Pillow and Tablet Stand is machine washable. It also comes in a variety of unique patterns and colors to suit your personal style.
Pros:
- Durable
- Extremely lightweight
- Machine washable
- Comes in a variety of patterns and colors
Cons:
- Isn't as full as it seems in the picture
- iPad may not always lay in an optimal position
Best Durability
iBeani iPad Pillow and Tablet Stand
Easy clean, total comfort
The machine-washable iBeani iPad Pillow and Tablet Stand is revolutionarily light in weight, yet still extremely durable as it is made out of furniture-grade fabrics.
Bottom line
Choosing the perfect iPad pillow stand will make using your iPad that much more enjoyable. Remember to consider whether you are someone who prefers to lay down, stand up, or do both while using your iPad as this can determine which stand is best for you.
Although there are many great stands out there, we recommend the Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow because it accommodates three different viewing angles, which covers almost every way in which you may use your stand.
