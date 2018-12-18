Best answer: Purely for its large selection of bundles and occasional sales, Amazon is the place to buy your new Nikon D3400 DSLR. It's also the place to purchase its successor, the D3500.

Large selection ... always

Buying a camera is often a confusing process thanks to the ever-changing availability of starter packs, hard kits, and bag bundles. And this says nothing about the many different camera lenses available for the device. Because of this, Amazon is the best choice to purchase the Nikon D3400 and any of its accessories. At the minimum, it's the place to go to at least see the type of different packages that are currently available for the well-received camera and then see if there's a lower price elsewhere online or in real life.

Why the D3400?

The Nikon D3400, which launched in 2016, has been marketed as an entry-level DSLR camera for beginners and experienced DSLR hobbyists alike. It offers Nikon SnapBridge support via Bluetooth Low Energy for easy sharing and maximum ISO of 25600. The camera's compact and comfortable design makes it a great choice for capturing travel and special events, plus everyday moments. Add different lenses and lights as your needs change.

Familiar price

The D3400 is around $400, which is what Nikon usually charges for its entry-level DSLR. This is the price point, for example, Nikon selected for the D3300 and newer D3500.

What about the D3500?

The Nikon D3500, which launched in 2018, is essentially the same as the older model, except for some noticeable design changes. The newer model, for example, is slightly smaller than its predecessor. It's also 45g lighter. The location of certain buttons on the newer device was also changed. The D3500 is also noted for having a battery rating of 1500 shots, which is 350 more than the D3400.

You can't go wrong with either choice, although it should be noted you'll probably find the D3400 on sale much more often than the newer model.