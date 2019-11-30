Detective Pikachu DVD A talking Pikachu teams up with a young man in order to figure out what happened to the missing detective, Harry Goodman. This is a fun movie for any Pokémon fan. $8 at Amazon

Charmander Hat - $18.89 (Save $6.10) This officially licensed hat is perfect for Charmander fans or Fire-type fans in general. It's in the cool Snapback style and features a sweet Poké Ball design under the rim. I love the sweet embroidered Charmander on the front as well as the word "Charmander" embroidered on the back. What I love about this gift is that it's practical as well as cool-looking. Whoever gets will likely use it regularly.

Eevee Plush - $24.99 (Save $25.01) Eevee is one of the cutest Pokémon ever designed for the franchise so it just makes sense it would make for an adorable stuffed animal. What's more, it's seriously discounted right now. Whether you're a collector looking to add this to your display or are purchasing for a young Eevee fan, this plush is sure to be a big hit.

Bulbasaur Plush - $18.65 (Save $6.34) Another cute Pokémon is Bulbasaur with his large red eyes and chunky frame. I mean, look at this stuffed animal - It's absolutely adorable! As with the Eevee plush, this one is the perfect gift for Pokémon collectors or young children. It stands four-inches tall and is officially licensed by The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Strategy Guide - $25.64 (Save $14.35) This awesome strategy guide is a great companion for anyone playing the new Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games for Nintendo Switch. It can help you through those tricky patches or help you know which Pokémon to use against different opponents. What's more, this version of the guide comes with exclusive concept artwork and a Joy-Con controller skin so you can spice up your Nintendo Switch. Note that this strategy guide isn't available just yet, but it releases on December 3, 2019 and will definitely reach you by Christmas.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Pokédex - $17.49 (Save $7.50) This is another great companion for anyone playing the new Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games for Nintendo Switch. It gives a rundown of all of the Pokémon in the newest Pokémon RPGs and can help you create the perfect party in your own game. This book releases on December 20, 2019, which means it will get to you just in time for Christmas. It's currently available for pre-order.

Pokémon Lycanroc GX Box Trading Cards - $14.95 (Save $5.03) This isn't the newest box of trading cards, but it does include several powerful and awesome Pokémon cards for the game. If you or the person you're shopping for doesn't have this deck yet, it's a great option to consider. Especially for the current price. You'll get an oversized foil card for your collection, a unique Lycanroc-GX foil card, and 40 other cards to boost your game strategy.

Pikachu hoodie - $29.99 (Save $14.01) Pikachu fans will love showing off their enthusiasm for the electric Pokémon with this awesome hoodie. This particular hoodie is a children's size 8-20 and is available in Small, Medium, Large or X-Large. We're not sure how long this deal will last so you'll want to pick it up as soon as possible before they run out.

Pokémon Figure Pack - $19.19 (Save $4.80) Whether your shopping for an adult or a child, this awesome figure pack is a great option. Adults can showcase it on a mantle while children can play to their heart's content. I love that it features the starters from the first generation of Pokémon as well as fan-favorites, Pikachu and Gengar.

Charmander Piggy Bank - $13.56 (Save $4.43) Instead of burning a hole in your pocket, you can store your coins in this beloved Fire-type Pokémon. It's the perfect gift whether you're purchasing for a young child or for an adult who loves collecting Pokémon merchandise. It stands eight-inches tall and is large enough to hold a decent amount of change.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu for Nintendo Switch - $42.99 (Save $17) If you've got a Nintendo Switch or are looking to purchase something for someone who has the Nintendo Switch, this is a great game to get. It's basically a remake of the original Pokémon Red and Blue games that released on Game Boy in 1996. Difference is, the graphics have been seriously updated and you can have a Pokémon follow you around as you make your way through the story. What's more, you can ride some of the larger Pokémon, like Arcanine and Charizard. It's basically every Pokémon fan's dream. This particular version of the game has you starting off with a Pikachu instead of the original starters. You can purchase clothes for your Pikachu and even have matching clothes for your main character. It's a super fun, lighthearted trip that's fun for new players or nostalgic for veteran players.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee for Nintendo Switch - $42.99 (Save $17) Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! is a super fun Nintendo Switch game that pairs you with a cute little Eevee and has your running around the Kanto region collecting Pokémon and battling gyms. This is basically a remake of the original Pokémon Game Boy games that released in the 90s. You can even dress up your main character and your Eevee in matching outfits. It's ridiculously cute. Whether you're shopping for a long-time Pokémon fan or a newer Pokémon fan this is a fun, lighthearted journey that is sure to be a hit.

Pikachu action figure and Poké Ball clip - $14.99 (Save $5.00) If you've ever wanted Pokémon to be real or are shopping for someone with this desire, than this fun set would make for a great gift. It comes with a belt and Poké Ball clip so you can store Poké Balls on your hip just like in the games and movies. It also comes with a two-inch Pikachu figure that you can store inside the Poké Ball. Throw him out and pretend that you're a real Pokémon trainer. This also makes for an awesome accessory for a Pokémon trainer costume if you're into cosplay or are thinking ahead for next Halloween.

There are plenty more deals out there for you to discover. Our team is working around the clock to round up the best Black Friday deals that you can find right now. You'll definitely want to pop in regularly and check out our constantly-updating feed to see what other amazing deals there are!