Best Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Bundles iMore 2020

There's no doubt that digital photography reigns supreme. Still, there's something charming and retro-hip about instant cameras. They're compact, easy enough for anyone in the family to use, print photos in seconds, and are plain old fashioned fun. Polaroid's Mint Camera & Printer is one of the best around. If you're grabbing one for yourself or as a gift, consider investing in a bundle. You'll take home a few extras and save some hard-earned cash. These bundles are at the top of our list this year.

Our final thoughts

Are you eager to pick up a Polaroid Mint Camera + Printer bundle to start shooting and organizing all of your fun prints? It's one of our favorite instant cameras right now, so it's definitely worth looking into.

If you're just getting started or enjoy creating your own masterpieces, go for thePolaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera + Printer Bundle. You'll get the camera + printer, a comfortable wrist strap, and a starter pack of paper.

On the other hand, if you want to go all-in or you're giving a gift, the Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Camera Gift Bundle is one heck of a collection of goodies. It comes with 20 sheets of paper, a padded carrying pouch, stickers, markers, a photo album, and even hanging frames.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.