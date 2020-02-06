Best Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Bundles iMore 2020
There's no doubt that digital photography reigns supreme. Still, there's something charming and retro-hip about instant cameras. They're compact, easy enough for anyone in the family to use, print photos in seconds, and are plain old fashioned fun. Polaroid's Mint Camera & Printer is one of the best around. If you're grabbing one for yourself or as a gift, consider investing in a bundle. You'll take home a few extras and save some hard-earned cash. These bundles are at the top of our list this year.
The basics: Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera
If you're just getting started, then you can't go wrong picking up the camera itself. When you buy the Polaroid Mint Camera + Printer, you'll get the camera, a starter pack of ZINK paper, the charging cable, and a wrist strap. It's pretty much everything you need to get the ball rolling with Polaroid Mint, and the price is right. The Polaroid Mint comes five bold colors, including black, white, yellow, red, and blue.
Just the necessities: Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Camera Paper Bundle
If you're bringing your own vision to the table and don't consider yourself to be crafty, you can't go wrong with the Paper Bundle. It includes the Polaroid Mint Camera + Printer, a camera strap, the charging cable, and 50 sheets of Zink Zero photo paper. Basically, it includes everything you need to get started with the Mint plus a little extra paper. Add your creativity, and you're good to go.
Give a gift they'll remember: Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Camera Gift Bundle
The Polaroid Mint + Printer Gift Bundle is a gift anyone will appreciate. Perfect for scrapbookers of any age, this kit comes packed with all the necessities and lots of extras. You'll get the camera and printer, 20 sheets of paper, a deluxe padded pouch, a sticker set, twin-tip markers, a photo album, and hanging frames.
Our final thoughts
Are you eager to pick up a Polaroid Mint Camera + Printer bundle to start shooting and organizing all of your fun prints? It's one of our favorite instant cameras right now, so it's definitely worth looking into.
If you're just getting started or enjoy creating your own masterpieces, go for thePolaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera + Printer Bundle. You'll get the camera + printer, a comfortable wrist strap, and a starter pack of paper.
On the other hand, if you want to go all-in or you're giving a gift, the Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Camera Gift Bundle is one heck of a collection of goodies. It comes with 20 sheets of paper, a padded carrying pouch, stickers, markers, a photo album, and even hanging frames.
