Looking to get the most out of your Polaroid Mint Printer? Then a bundle is the right way to go! Not only will you get the basics, like printing paper, but you might also get some extra goodies, like a protective pouch or stickers, that make the experience even more complete. Here are the best of the best Polaroid Mint Printer bundles available out there!
All or nothin'
Polaroid Mint All-in Bundle
If you're on the hunt for a bundle that has a little bit of everything, then it's worth it to take a peek at the Polaroid Mint All-in Bundle. Not only do you get the instant printer camera in the bundle, but you also get 20 sheets of printer paper, a deluxe carrying pouch for your camera, a photo album, 9 different sticker sets, markers, scissors, border stickers, markers, frames, and so much more. You can pick out your camera color in black, white, red, blue, and yellow.
Keep it simple
Polaroid Mint Basic Bundle
Stick to the basics and add some zink sheets and a pouch to your instant camera with help from the Polaroid Mint Basic Bundle. This particular bundle is less expensive because of its limited contents, but you still get a protective pouch for your camera (a must if you're traveling or someone who's more aggressive with their gear) and an additional 20 sheets of printer paper. You can grab the Polaroid Mint Basic Bundle in blue, red, yellow, black, and white color options.
The gift that's always giving
Polaroid Mint Gift Bundle
Not too much and not too little: that's the perfect way to describe the Polaroid Mint Gift Bundle. This instant camera bundle gives you hanging picture frames, twin tip markers, a photo album, a 100-sticker frame set, 9 fun sticker sets, and a deluxe pouch, along with a Polaroid Mint Pinter Camera. You can grab the camera in blue, black, white, yellow, and red colors for all your brightly-colored shooting needs.
So are you excited to pick up your very own bundle and start shooting, organizing, and customizing your Polaroid Mint prints? The camera is one of our favorite instant cameras. With so many options to choose from, it can be tough to make the right call, but we personally think the Polaroid Mint All-in Bundle gives you the absolute most bang for your buck. Regardless of whatever bundle you end up going with, we hope you're able to enjoy your Polaroid Mint Printer Camera and capture your memories along the way.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.