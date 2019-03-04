In today's modern age, it seems retro is cool again with all of the vintage designs that we're seeing for different tech. This is especially true of instant cameras, where you take a photo and then watch the picture print and develop right before your very eyes! A good beginner's option for an instant camera is the Polaroid Snap, but what's the best way to get the most out of your buck? With a bundle, of course! Here are the best Polaroid Snap Bundles we've found for you.

That's all the bundle options available for the Polaroid Snap, which is a decent budget instant camera for beginners. Personally, our pick would be the gift bundle, because it comes with more than enough extra accessories to get you started with creating a fun little photo album, and it doesn't cost too much more than the base camera.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.