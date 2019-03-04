In today's modern age, it seems retro is cool again with all of the vintage designs that we're seeing for different tech. This is especially true of instant cameras, where you take a photo and then watch the picture print and develop right before your very eyes! A good beginner's option for an instant camera is the Polaroid Snap, but what's the best way to get the most out of your buck? With a bundle, of course! Here are the best Polaroid Snap Bundles we've found for you.
Keep it simple
Polaroid Snap Photo Paper Bundle
The Polaroid Snap Photo Paper Bundle is the simplest bundle and contains just the basics. With this bundle, you'll get the base camera, along with a twin-pack (20 sheets total) of 2-by-3-inch Zink paper. Plus, it's only $10 more than the base camera for a decent amount of photo paper.
Photo album essentials
Polaroid Snap Gift Bundle
If you're looking for an instant camera to help capture moments for a photo album, then this Gift Bundle is a great option. It includes 20 sheets of 2-by-3-inch Zink paper, nine colorful and unique sticker sets, a carrying pouch, twin tip markers, hanging frames, a photo album, along with some other small accessories. It's perfect for getting you started with an album full of happy memories.
When you need it all
Polaroid Snap Instant Camera Gift Bundle and ZINK Paper
If you need the complete experience, then this bundle is worth considering. It's similar to the gift bundle mentioned above but includes more paper (30 sheets), a Snap-themed scrapbook, carrying pouch, six edged scissors, 100 sticker border frames, color gel pens, and accessories. It's the ultimate bundle that will help you get started with keeping all of your memories intact and preserved with fun decor.
Just the base
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera
If you just want to go with the camera itself, then the Polaroid Snap is a good choice and is reasonably affordable for most. It comes with a 10MP sensor, supports microSD cards up to 32GB, shoots in three color modes, has a self-timer and frame option, and has indicators for low battery (rechargeable), low memory, and low paper.
That's all the bundle options available for the Polaroid Snap, which is a decent budget instant camera for beginners. Personally, our pick would be the gift bundle, because it comes with more than enough extra accessories to get you started with creating a fun little photo album, and it doesn't cost too much more than the base camera.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.