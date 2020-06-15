Best Portable Outdoor Seating iMore 2020
When you're traveling, camping, or attending a ballgame, seating is key to comfort. Bleachers are hard, and sitting in the grass is buggy. That's why we take along portable outdoor seating. Not all outdoor chairs are worth your money, so we're breaking out our list of favorites.
- Does it all: Coleman Quad Chair with Can Cooler
- Perfect for bleacher seating: Stansport Go Anywhere
- Take a load off: Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
- Take a rocker: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Folding Rocker
- Stretch your legs out: ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Chair
- Small and light: TravelChair Slacker Chair
- For big and tall: Browning Camping Director's Chair
- Perfectly portable: SitGo Portable Seat
- Backpackers dream chair: Helinox Chair Zero
- Heavy duty: Triple Tree Folding Stool
Does it all: Coleman Quad Chair with Can CoolerStaff Pick
This dual-purpose portable chair from Coleman gives your tush a soft place to land and keeps beverages cold. The built-in cooler attached to the arm of the chair holds four cans and keeps them all ice cold. There's a beverage holder on the chair's other arm and a hanging pocket to store your phone, keys, or other small items. With a sturdy steel frame, this chair holds up to 325 pounds and folds down small enough to fit in an over-the-shoulder carry bag.
Perfect for bleacher seating: Stansport Go Anywhere
The Go Anywhere Chair from Stansport has a padded seat and backrest. The adjusts to five positions, so you can be as upright as you want to be or sit in a more relaxed manner. The steel frame holds this chair together and prevents the seat from sliding around on bleachers and other slippery surfaces. Perfect for the pool, beach, or on the sidelines, this is a pillowy seat that folds in half for transport and comes with a shoulder strap.
Take a load off: Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
Slide this long tube through the air and watch it inflate itself, no huffing and puffing on your part required. The trapped air inside the tube creates a couch for multiple people or an air hammock for one. Complete with a pillow shaped headrest, the Wekapo Inflatable Lounger holds air for up to six hours, and it comes with a carry bag. This blow-up seat is ideal for the beach or the back yard.
Take a rocker: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Folding Rocker
Who doesn't love the soothing sway of a rocking chair? GCI Outdoor's Freestyle Rocker is a portable outdoor rocking chair that folds flat for storage. The powder-coated steel frame on this chair holds up to 250 pounds, and it has soft, padded armrests and a beverage holder. Great for tailgating and back yard barbecues, this is a unique chair the whole family will love.
Stretch your legs out: ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Chair
A favorite among campers, the ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous is a breathable chair that sits low to the ground giving you the ability to stretch your legs out. The Rendezvous leans back at the perfect angle and is oh-so relaxing to sit in. This chair collapses into itself, slides into a shoulder carrying bag, and holds up to 300 pounds. The Rendezvous is ideal for beach outings, camping trips, sporting events, and outdoor concerts.
Small and light: TravelChair Slacker Chair
Tripod chairs are beloved for their compactness and ease of use. The TravelChair has been around since 1984 and is still one of my top picks. This lightweight model has duck-billed feet for stability, is lightweight enough to carry anywhere, and is crafted of powder-coated steel and ripstop polyester fabric. Best of all, it comes with an attached carry and closure strap that makes it easy to take on all your adventures.
For big and tall: Browning Camping Director's Chair
For those who have issues getting in and out of low to the ground chairs, we give you the Browning Camping Director's Chair. This wide option comes complete with padded handrails, a pull-up side table and drink holder, and a flip-down footrest. This is a heavy chair, weighing in at 10 pounds, but if you're tall or feel unsupported by other options, this director's chair will feel luxurious.
Perfectly portable: SitGo Portable Seat
The smallest seat on our list is the SitGo. It looks like an expandable crutch, and it weighs in at only 1.5 pounds. The seat is non-slip and broad enough to support up to 300 pounds. And the SitGo collapses to the size of a water bottle, making it small and light enough to put in a purse or backpack. If you need ultra-compact seating for backpacking, commuting, or theme parks, the SitGo is worth a look.
Backpackers dream chair: Helinox Chair Zero
I've carried the Helinox Chair Zero while backpacking from coast to coast, and there's nothing quite like it. It packs smaller than your water bottle and weighs a mere 1.2 pounds. The chair's frame is aluminum alloy, which helps to keep weight down, and the ripstop polyester seating material resists weather and UV rays while remaining washable. When pack weight matters, this is the chair you need.
Heavy duty: Triple Tree Folding Stool
At four pounds, it's not the lightest chair on our list, but it supports up to 650 pounds and has a folding design that makes it carryable. Constructed of coated steel pipes with anti-slip feet and fabric coated waterproof nylon, the Triple Tree Folding Stool offers a steady, reliable square seat that holds firm on all types of terrain. If you want a rock-solid seating option that will last for years, go for Triple Tree.
Our top three picks
At the top of our list of favorite portable outdoor seating is Coleman's Quad Chair with Can Cooler. This is a broad, comfy seat with armrests and a built-in can cooler that keeps up to four cans cold. When you want a seat with padding to spare, reach for the Stansport Go Anywhere Chair. The backrest adjusts to five positions, giving a soft place to rest anywhere.
And if you feel cramped by traditional outside chairs or want a little more height, you will appreciate the unique features of the Browning Camping Director Chair. It sits taller, has a wide seat that supports up to 325 pounds, and includes a side table and footrest.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. And with that come with many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.
Unlock your doors through Google Home with the best smart locks around
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Home or use Google Assistant, they can be controlled using just your voice!
Get a beautiful, stainless steel band for your Apple Watch
Apple's premium Apple Watch deserves a gorgeous band. We've rounded up some of our favorite bands for the stainless steel Apple Watch.