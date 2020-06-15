Best Portable Outdoor Seating iMore 2020

When you're traveling, camping, or attending a ballgame, seating is key to comfort. Bleachers are hard, and sitting in the grass is buggy. That's why we take along portable outdoor seating. Not all outdoor chairs are worth your money, so we're breaking out our list of favorites.

Our top three picks

At the top of our list of favorite portable outdoor seating is Coleman's Quad Chair with Can Cooler. This is a broad, comfy seat with armrests and a built-in can cooler that keeps up to four cans cold. When you want a seat with padding to spare, reach for the Stansport Go Anywhere Chair. The backrest adjusts to five positions, giving a soft place to rest anywhere.

And if you feel cramped by traditional outside chairs or want a little more height, you will appreciate the unique features of the Browning Camping Director Chair. It sits taller, has a wide seat that supports up to 325 pounds, and includes a side table and footrest.