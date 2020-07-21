Best Portable Tea Tumblers iMore 2020
There are many different kinds of portable tea tumblers, and which one you choose will depend on your needs. Some tea tumblers have built-in infusers, so you can brew loose-leaf tea on the go. Some are double-walled, vacuum-sealed, and insulated to keep your hot tea hot or cold tea cold. You'll have your choice of materials and lid styles as well. Here are some of the best portable tea tumblers you can buy.
- Keep it hot (or cold): Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug
- Glass infuser: The Sacred Glass Tea Infuser Bottle + Strainer
- Easy brewing on the go: Teami Tea Tumbler Infuser Bottle
- For the adventurer: The Tea Spot Everest Tea Tumbler
- Spoiled for choice: Simple Modern Voyager Travel Mug
- For boba tea fans: Bumbler the Boba Tea Tumbler
- Iced tea maker: DAVIDsTEA Iced Tea Press Travel Mug
- Popular brand: YETI Rambler 12 oz Bottle with Hot Shot Cap
- Classic: Rubbermaid Leak Proof Flip Lid Thermal Bottle
- Microwave safe: B'WELL Glass Cup
- Soft touch: GROSCHE Chicago Double-Walled Tea Infuser Bottle
- Eco-friendly: Joe Cup Premium Organic Reusable Bamboo Coffee Cup
Keep it hot (or cold): Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel MugStaff Pick
This vacuum-insulated stainless steel mug keeps your tea hot for seven hours and your iced tea cold for up to 18 hours. You won't need two hands to drink; just press the button and sip. The leakproof auto-seal lid is dishwasher-safe. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes.
Glass infuser: The Sacred Glass Tea Infuser Bottle + Strainer
This unique double-ended infusion tumbler is ideal for brewing your tea on the go. Place the leaves in the infuser at the bottom, and add your hot water. Be sure that both ends are securely fastened to avoid leaks. It's double-walled glass, but two different sleeves are included for breakage protection.
Easy brewing on the go: Teami Tea Tumbler Infuser Bottle
Put your tea and hot water in this double-walled BPA-free plastic tumbler and go. The mesh insert beneath the flip-top lid will keep you from accidentally drinking the tea leaves. There's even a small dry storage compartment for extra tea bags or vitamins. Choose from a variety of colors.
For the adventurer: The Tea Spot Everest Tea Tumbler
Stainless and leakproof, this double-walled insulated 22-ounce tumbler keeps your hot tea hot for up to six hours and your iced tea cold for 12 hours. Brew tea or make spa water on the go with the generously sized ultra-fine mesh infuser. Choose from a handful of colors.
Spoiled for choice: Simple Modern Voyager Travel Mug
This is a basic travel tumbler with a flip-top lid, but it comes in a huge array of stunning colors and four different sizes ranging from 12 to 24 ounces. The double-walled vacuum-sealed stainless steel tumbler with a copper-coated interior wall keeps your hot tea hot and cold tea cold for hours.
For boba tea fans: Bumbler the Boba Tea Tumbler
This fun polka-dot tumbler with a wide straw is perfect for boba tea, but of course, you can use it for any kind of tea or other beverage. A straw cleaner is included, and the BPA-free double-walled insulated tumbler keeps your tea's temperature just right. It comes in several colors.
Iced tea maker: DAVIDsTEA Iced Tea Press Travel Mug
Make fresh brewed iced tea in a flash in this BPA-free Tritan plastic tea press mug. Put tea and hot water in the outer compartment, and ice in the inner compartment. When your tea has steeped long enough, press it together, and you have instant iced tea. The fine-mesh filter keeps the tea leaves out of the way and stops infusion so you won't over steep.
Popular brand: YETI Rambler 12 oz Bottle with Hot Shot Cap
This double-wall vacuum insulated 18/8 stainless steel tumbler keeps hot drinks hot and cold ones cold. The Hot Shot Cap is 100% leakproof; just twist until it clicks to sip from any side. It's dishwasher-safe, unlike most double-walled tumblers. Choose from a bunch of colors.
Classic: Rubbermaid Leak Proof Flip Lid Thermal Bottle
This double-walled vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler keeps your hot tea hot up to three hours and your iced tea cold for six hours. Rubbermaid's guarantee backs the one-piece leakproof lid. It's top-rack dishwasher-safe and comes in two sizes, 10 or 16 ounces. Choose from a variety of lid colors (the base is stainless for all of them.)
Microwave safe: B'WELL Glass Cup
I've been known to heat my water for brewing tea in the microwave; you can do so safely in this 12-ounce solid glass travel mug. The silicone sleeve protects your hand, and the silicone lid isn't leakproof, but it is splash-proof. It provides a neater drinking experience on the go.
Soft touch: GROSCHE Chicago Double-Walled Tea Infuser Bottle
With a soft-touch matte finish, this attractive 18/8 stainless steel is double-walled and vacuum insulated. The extra-long tea infuser inside gives your tea leaves plenty of room to expand while brewing, and it means you don't have to have the tumbler filled to the top to contact the tea. Choose from several colors and designs.
Which should you choose?
I'm a big fan of Contigo's Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug. While it's not at all tea-specific, it does a good job keeping your tea hot or cold, depending on your needs. The one-handed operation is ideal when you're on the go; you don't need to flip or twist a lid. Just press the button and sip. It's spill-proof, but the lid is much easier to clean than most spill-proof lids are. It comes in tons of colors, and the price is reasonable, so everyone in the family can have their own.
The Tea Spot Everest Tea Tumbler is tea-specific, well, it has an infuser so you can brew tea or make fruit-infused water on the go. Of course, you can leave the infuser out and use it for anything. A handle on the lid means you can clip it to your bag with a carabiner clip and bring it with you anywhere. Your hot tea will stay that way, and your iced tea will stay icy all day.
Speaking of iced tea, if that's your jam, the DAVIDsTEA Iced Tea Press Travel Mug is the coolest! I mean that literally! Start with loose tea leaves, hot water, and ice. You'll have iced tea in minutes.
