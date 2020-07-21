Best Portable Tea Tumblers iMore 2020

There are many different kinds of portable tea tumblers, and which one you choose will depend on your needs. Some tea tumblers have built-in infusers, so you can brew loose-leaf tea on the go. Some are double-walled, vacuum-sealed, and insulated to keep your hot tea hot or cold tea cold. You'll have your choice of materials and lid styles as well. Here are some of the best portable tea tumblers you can buy.

Which should you choose?

I'm a big fan of Contigo's Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug. While it's not at all tea-specific, it does a good job keeping your tea hot or cold, depending on your needs. The one-handed operation is ideal when you're on the go; you don't need to flip or twist a lid. Just press the button and sip. It's spill-proof, but the lid is much easier to clean than most spill-proof lids are. It comes in tons of colors, and the price is reasonable, so everyone in the family can have their own.

The Tea Spot Everest Tea Tumbler is tea-specific, well, it has an infuser so you can brew tea or make fruit-infused water on the go. Of course, you can leave the infuser out and use it for anything. A handle on the lid means you can clip it to your bag with a carabiner clip and bring it with you anywhere. Your hot tea will stay that way, and your iced tea will stay icy all day.

Speaking of iced tea, if that's your jam, the DAVIDsTEA Iced Tea Press Travel Mug is the coolest! I mean that literally! Start with loose tea leaves, hot water, and ice. You'll have iced tea in minutes.