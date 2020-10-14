With the second day of Prime Day 2020 in full swing, we've been on the lookout for the best deals under $50. Here's what we found. As usual, get in on these deals before they go bye-bye. And happy shopping!
Our favorite under $50 Prime Day deals
There's nothing like a hot cup of coffee to get you going on the cold days of fall and winter. With this impressive deal from Keurig, those cups cost much less upfront.
Up to 60% off watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Invicta, and more
From Scuderia Ferrari to Invicta to Citizen, these watches are great for gift-giving or as a treat for yourself..
For the kids
These special Prime Day deals will either keep your kids occupied or warm.
30% off Kid's and Baby Clothing from Amazon
There is plenty to see here on this extended list of discounted clothes for babies and kids, from coats to tees to Halloween shorts.
Up to 30% off V-Tech, Melissa & Doug, Battat, Hape and more
There's a lot to see here, including smartwatches, building blocks, noisemakers, and more.
Up to 30% off Arts & Crafts
You'll find glam nail stampers, Play-Doh, Aquabeads, and other craft-based items under this sale.
Up to 30% off Playskool, Sesame Street, and Littlest Pet Shop
If you're looking for toys for toddlers, this is the place to be. As usual, these deals are only available for a limited time.
For good health and wellness
Whether you're hiking on a Saturday morning or trying to eat better, these two deals will get you feeling better every day!
Save up to 30% off CamelBak, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor essentials
Camping tents, water bottles, waterproof clothing, and more make up this list of outdoor essentials.
Up to 30% off Premier Protein, Kind and Pure Protein bars and shakes
Protein is the main ingredient in most of these supplements, including shakes, juices, powders, bars, and more.
Other deals
Up to 40% off Best Selling TV box sets
DVD TV sets are still a big deal for some readers who rather not subscribe to a streaming service. Pick up one of these deals to add to your collection.
Up to 40% off AmazonBasics Kitchen Essentials
Look around, as there are many kitchen accessories on sale during this year's Prime Day event.
Prime Day is full of savings on a ton of products. Visit Prime Day Central for the latest information on this huge event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.