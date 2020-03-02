Best Protective Cases for Garmin vivoactive 3 iMore 2020

Garmin's popular vivoactive 3 smartwatch is not a cheap purchase, so we strongly recommend protecting it from scrapes, scratches, bumps and knocks with a specially designed case. Whether you have the standard vivoactive 3 or went all out with the music model, we have a case solution to suit you. Take a look at our selections available now for savvy smartwatch owners.

Case load

We've gone for a very simple, basic option as our overall staff pick, the RunTech Garmin vivoactive 3 Watch Protective Silicone Case, as it's an affordable, practical solution that offers easy on and off protection perfect for workouts. If you're looking for something a little more permanent, then consider the Haojavo Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Screen Protector Case with an attractive range of color options, you may prefer how you watch looks with a little enhancement.

Finally, if you want protection but don't want to change the good looks of your vivoactive 3, one of the transparent options available from JZK for the standard model, or Seltureone's choice for the music model, should do the trick.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.