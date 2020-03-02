Best Protective Cases for Garmin vivoactive 3 iMore 2020
Garmin's popular vivoactive 3 smartwatch is not a cheap purchase, so we strongly recommend protecting it from scrapes, scratches, bumps and knocks with a specially designed case. Whether you have the standard vivoactive 3 or went all out with the music model, we have a case solution to suit you. Take a look at our selections available now for savvy smartwatch owners.
- Black to basics: RunTech Garmin vivoactive 3 Watch Protective Silicone Case
- Put a ring on it: Haojavo Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Screen Protector Case
- Clear cut: JZK Garmin vivoactive 3 Clear TPU Protector Case
- Sili-can: Afunta Garmin vivoactive 3 Silicone Watch Covers Set & Anti-Dust Plugs
- Triplicase: 3-Pack of Seltureone Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Screen Clear Protector Cases
- Embezelment: BaiHui Stainless Steel Bezel Ring for Garmin vivoactive 3
Black to basics: RunTech Garmin vivoactive 3 Watch Protective Silicone CaseStaff Pick
Compatible with the standard vivoactive 3, this is made from skin-friendly, odor-free silicone rubber covered in an anti-dust coating. Ultra-thin and lightweight, it fits around the watch's entire face for a reasonable level of protection. Its flexible silicone construction means it's easy to install and remove, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to use the case during sporting activities.
Put a ring on it: Haojavo Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Screen Protector Case
Designed for the Garmin vivoactive 3 music model, you can access all the controls, use the touchscreen and charge your watch with one of these cases fitted on it, making it a reliable option for anyone who wants a case permanently attached. Made from flexible and durable TPU material, this is fingerprint and scratch-resistant, and won't yellow over time. Available colors are black, gold, silver, rose gold, and clear.
Clear cut: JZK Garmin vivoactive 3 Clear TPU Protector Case
You can fit this subtle, transparent option to your standard Garmin vivoactive 3 without removing the strap, precise hole cutouts make it easy access to all buttons, and you can charge it with the case on. Made of soft TPU, this gives you peace-of-mind scratch and bump protection for your precious smartwatch without changing or detracting from its looks.
Sili-can: Afunta Garmin vivoactive 3 Silicone Watch Covers Set & Anti-Dust Plugs
This 15-piece option from Afunta represents really great value for owners of the standard, non-music Garmin vivoactive 3. You get five soft and comfortable silicone covers, in black, white, red, grey, and blue — so you should find a hue to match your yoga pants. Then there's also 10 variously colored, tight-fitting, anti-dust plugs to protect your charger port from sand, dirt, dust and, any other type of grime.
Triplicase: 3-Pack of Seltureone Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Screen Clear Protector Cases
Another good value and simple solution in a totally clear finish, but this time for the music version of the Garmin vivoactive 3, this is made from quality TPU material with a gloss finish. You can still use the touchscreen, there are precise cutouts for all ports and buttons, and this gives you a clear view of your watch's display while protecting it from any accidents or other mishaps.
Embezelment: BaiHui Stainless Steel Bezel Ring for Garmin vivoactive 3
Our final option offers something a little different than a full-sized case solution. From Baihui, this attractive metal bezel ring sticks to your Garmin vivoactive 3's existing bezel to add a little tachymeter dial chic to your smartwatch. Available in a matte black or silver finish, it will add light protection to your watch's display as well as protect the original bezel from scrapes and scratches.
Case load
We've gone for a very simple, basic option as our overall staff pick, the RunTech Garmin vivoactive 3 Watch Protective Silicone Case, as it's an affordable, practical solution that offers easy on and off protection perfect for workouts. If you're looking for something a little more permanent, then consider the Haojavo Garmin vivoactive 3 Music Screen Protector Case with an attractive range of color options, you may prefer how you watch looks with a little enhancement.
Finally, if you want protection but don't want to change the good looks of your vivoactive 3, one of the transparent options available from JZK for the standard model, or Seltureone's choice for the music model, should do the trick.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Elevate your style with one of these bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite
Elevate your style and totally personalize your look with one of these bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite.
What are the best keto-friendly protein bars?
These are the most nutrient-dense, keto-friendly protein bars for the low carb lifestyle.
Workout finished? Time to recover with these great post-workout routines
These are the best post workout recovery routines and why your body will thank you endlessly for them.