Best quick release bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4 iMore 2022

If you own a Garmin Vivoactive 4, you probably already know it's compatible with any 22 millimeter band. The quick release design is great because it makes it easy to remove and install new bands, so you can switch up your aesthetic whenever the occasion calls. Give your smartwatch a fresh look with one of the best quick release bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4.

Which band suits you?

We considered price points, materials, colors, and styles while comprising this list of best quick release bands for your Garmin Vivoactive 4. We love Ritche Leather Bands because they're made of premium leather and come in a huge assortment of colors to match every occasion and mood.

If you're looking for something metal, check out the stainless steel Gear S3 Band. Or maybe you want a great budget pick? XFYELE Bands are affordable, come in lots of colors, and in packs of one or two.

Elevate your look with one of the best quick release bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4. While you're in the market for new accessories for your smartwatch, check out the best headphones for Garmin Vivoactive, so you can listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.