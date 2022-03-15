Best quick release bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4 iMore 2022
If you own a Garmin Vivoactive 4, you probably already know it's compatible with any 22 millimeter band. The quick release design is great because it makes it easy to remove and install new bands, so you can switch up your aesthetic whenever the occasion calls. Give your smartwatch a fresh look with one of the best quick release bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4.
Keep it classy: Ritche Leather BandsStaff Pick
Keep your look classy with a Ritche quick release leather band. This band comes in a huge assortment of colors so you can choose the one that suits your style best. Durable and comfortable, this band fits wrists 6.5 to 8 inches. Select the 22mm band width to fit your Garmin Vivoactive 4.
Sporty in silicone: Easuny Bands
These sporty silicone bands come in various colors in packs of three. They're made of premium material and are comfortable, waterproof, and soft on the skin. Each band comes with a quick release spring bar on both ends and one extra spare pin.
Magnetic: PFCT-U Band
This cool magnetic band is made of a durable, soft silicone. It features a strong magnetic loop closure, and a secure fit. It comes in four colors and two sizes: small and large. Plus, it's waterproof, making it very easy to clean.
Eye-catching: Wristology Leather Band
This beautiful band is made of genuine leather for premium comfort. It comes in an assortment of fun patterns and colors like the rainbow band (featured), glitter, marble, and more! This band fits wrists measuring 5 to 8 inches.
Nylon: Maxjoy bands
These nylon bands by Maxjoy come in packs of two. They're made of hand knitted, high-quality, nylon fabric. Classic colors integrate with premium leather to provide a look perfect for everyday wear. They fit wrists measuring 6.2 to 8.2 inches.
Stainless steel: Gear S3 Band
This slick-looking Gear S3 Band is made of premium, solid, stainless steel. It features a polished finish and a double-button, butterfly clasp. It comes in four different colors, and is skin friendly. It fits wrists measuring 5.3 to 8.7 inches.
Resilient resin: Omter Resin Band
This beautiful band is made of high-quality resin, so it's durable and water-resistant. It comes in four gorgeous patterns to suit your personal style. It fits smaller wrists measuring 4.5 to 7.67 inches. Choose the 22mm option to fit your Vivoactive 4.
Budget pick: XFYELE Bands
This budget-friendly band comes in a large assortment of colors in packs of one or two. It's made of high-quality, woven nylon. The end of the band features a hook and loop design for the perfect fit.
Make it canvas: Barton Canvas Band
Add some canvas in the mix with a Barton Canvas Band. This band comes in tons of different colors to match your mood. Each band is made of cotton canvas, making them durable, breathable, and machine washable. It fits wrists measuring 5.75 to 8 inches.
Mad for metal: Fullmosa Metal Bands
This quick release band is made of top-quality stainless steel. It comes in four different colors and gives off a polished, elegant look. It comes with a link removal tool, three quick release pins, and two link pins for correct sizing.
Best value: Turnwin Silicone Bands
This six-pack comes in an assortment of colors, so you have options to suit every occasion. Each band is made of premium silicone, making them easy to clean and 100% waterproof. These bands are fully adjustable to ensure the perfect fit.
Swoon for suede: Benchmark Basics Band
This classic suede band has a buffed leather exterior with a distinctive napped texture. Details like color-matched perimeter stitching, and a tapered profile will add a touch of elegance to any look. This band fits wrists measuring 5.5 to 8 inches.
Which band suits you?
We considered price points, materials, colors, and styles while comprising this list of best quick release bands for your Garmin Vivoactive 4. We love Ritche Leather Bands because they're made of premium leather and come in a huge assortment of colors to match every occasion and mood.
If you're looking for something metal, check out the stainless steel Gear S3 Band. Or maybe you want a great budget pick? XFYELE Bands are affordable, come in lots of colors, and in packs of one or two.
Elevate your look with one of the best quick release bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4. While you're in the market for new accessories for your smartwatch, check out the best headphones for Garmin Vivoactive, so you can listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
