Your Oculus Go is a virtual reality headset you almost never want to stop using. Sometimes, however, your fun is cut short when you realize your controller has died and you've got no spare AA batteries lying around the house. This is where rechargeable batteries come into play. This way you can always have a backup battery waiting for you. We at Android Central are tech experts, so we're here to show you the best rechargeable batteries that will help not just in your Oculus Go, but your average household as well.
The full package
Energizer Rechargeable Batteries
Get yourself four rechargeable batteries and the charger port for a great price. The charger port will stop the power from going into your batteries when they're full to protect them from overcharging, and it only takes about 3-5 hours maximum to get full charges on all four of your batteries at once.
Long lifespan batteries
EBL Smart AA Battery Charger
EBL's batteries claim to have a 10-year lifespan on them, so this is one heck of a deal. This package also comes with eight AA batteries, with 2,300 mAh each, and the charging device.
Batteries in bulk
AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries
For a few dollars less than what Energizer sells, you can get eight of these rechargeable batteries right out of Amazon's own product line. They have a guaranteed 1,000 charges to them and hold 2,000mAh.
Highest mAh available
Tenergy AA Cell
Each of the batteries in this 8-pack offers 2,600mAh of power. While it doesn't come with a charger these are definitely the batteries that will last the longest per charge.
Deciding what's best for you
As you can see, Energizer and EBL offer the best deals out of the options above. While all are the same price, those are the only two packages that also come with the plugin that will charge the batteries. If you're a first-time rechargeable battery owner, those are the best options for you.
