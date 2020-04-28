Best Replacement Adjustable Bands for the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 iMore 2020
The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 smartwatch is a popular model in the children's wearables market. The activity tracker is specially designed for little ones, complete with activity and sleep tracking, the option to set reminders and alerts, and fun, unlockable games. Regardless of the original band, you can swap it out for a new one to give your kid's watch a fresh new look. And, if you opt for the official themed ones from Garmin, you will get a code to unlock related content in the companion app. We're taking a look at the best replacement adjustable straps for the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2.
The strap is strong: The Resistance BandStaff Pick
Recommended for ages six and up, this band comes in very fashionable grey and yellow with "Star Wars Resistance" themed decorations, including the classic logo. Inside this band's box is a special code you can use to unlock "BB-8's Adventure: A Star Wars Story" activity goal map on the vivofit jr. app.
Give a hoot: StrapsCo Cartoon Owls Rubber Strap
We just love this replacement strap with its neutral white background and fun cartoon owls design. It's made from flexible, comfortable, and waterproof silicone rubber and comes in two sizes: 7.08-inches and 8.85-inches. The closure is made from elegant polished silver metal.
Fit for a queen: Disney Princess Pink Band
Perfect for wannabe princesses, this pretty pink band features Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and Rapunzel. This band also comes with a code for unlockable content on the Vivofit jr. app. You get access to "Magical Kingdoms: A Disney Princess Adventure" to encourage kids to reach fitness goals.
Avengers assemble!: Captain America Band
If your kid is an Avengers fan, they'll love this patriotic strap. The code included in this option will have your mini Marvel going on adventures around New York City alongside Captain America on top secret S.H.I.E.L.D. missions with Black Widow. It's the perfect fit for any comic book fan.
Three pack: Mosstek Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Wristbands
Made of soft silicone materials, Mosstek's bands come in great value three packs with different color combos available. They are also available in two sizes, small to fit wrists measuring between 5.1-inches and 6.3-inches, and large, which are adjustable between 6.1-inches to 8.1-inches.
Emotional: StrapsCo Emoji Silicone Strap
If your little one is fluent in the language of emoji, then they might find this emoticon-covered strap amusing. With lots of colorful symbols around the band, it's a fun option for older children. It's available in two sizes, 7.08-inches and 8.85-inches. Plus, it is constructed from flexible and durable silicone.
Simple straps: StrapsCo Silicone Watch Bands
We like StrapsCo's basic and affordable range of silicone straps available in a great selection of bold colors. Alongside this banana yellow version sits purple, lime green, red, pink, and a variety of blues. They are made from soft silicone, have a metal buckle, and measure nine inches.
Nice mice: Disney Minnie Mouse Band
Another official Garmin option, we love the pattern of this replacement band, with the graphics cleverly giving it a subtle Minnie Mouse feel. Along with this band, you get a code to unlock "Mickey's Birthday Surprise: A Disney Adventure" in the app that uses planning Mickey's party as a way to hit your kid's fitness goal.
Buckle-free: NewEgg Silicone Replacement Bands
This three set of replacement bands stands out for two reasons. First, the perforated design makes the strap super-breathable and great for active use. Secondly, although this strap design is adjustable, it's a buckle-free solution that uses a popper-style closure. It is ideal for children with impaired motor skills.
Paisley pattern: Sibode Replacement Silicone Watch Straps
Sibode offers a range of replacement bands to fit your child's Vivofit jr. 2. There is a choice of patterns that include black and white paw prints, animal fur print, skulls and crossbones, and a vibrant paisley print. This easily adjusts from a child-friendly 4.7-inches up to 8.2-inches, and it has a stainless steel buckle.
Don't let it go: Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Band
Any Frozen fans in the house? This is a lovely option for Elsa devotees. In a very "Frozen 2" shade of pale blue, this boasts a very understated etched Elsa and snowflakes design. Buying this strap will give you access in the companion app to activity-promoting "Into the Unknown: A Disney Frozen 2 Adventure."
Adjustable must-haves
There's a perfect fit for any of your little active enthusiasts, from Disney fans to more subtle styles. Our overall best staff pick, the The Resistance Band, is a good quality replacement available direct from Garmin. Perfect for Star Wars fans, it comes complete with a code to encourage your kid to hit their fitness goals. Plus, the game is pretty fun as well.
If you're looking for an extra or alternative band for times when your child is going to be being active, getting wet, or playing outside, the StrapsCo Silicone Straps is an affordable budget option you could buy to swap out for such sessions. It comes in an array of colors, and the metal buckle will keep this band secure.
If you have several Garmin Vivofit jr. 2's in your household, then a great value option is the Mosstek Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Wristbands. This three-piece set will sort your kiddos out for swap-out replacement bands in a range of cool colors. If you only have one Vivofit jr wearer, it can offer a bit of variety in one affordable package. Keep in mind; certain bands include special codes that can enhance your child's fitness experience. There are plenty of options here, so take your pick and stay active.
