Best Replacement Adjustable Bands for the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 iMore 2020

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 smartwatch is a popular model in the children's wearables market. The activity tracker is specially designed for little ones, complete with activity and sleep tracking, the option to set reminders and alerts, and fun, unlockable games. Regardless of the original band, you can swap it out for a new one to give your kid's watch a fresh new look. And, if you opt for the official themed ones from Garmin, you will get a code to unlock related content in the companion app. We're taking a look at the best replacement adjustable straps for the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2.

Adjustable must-haves

There's a perfect fit for any of your little active enthusiasts, from Disney fans to more subtle styles. Our overall best staff pick, the The Resistance Band, is a good quality replacement available direct from Garmin. Perfect for Star Wars fans, it comes complete with a code to encourage your kid to hit their fitness goals. Plus, the game is pretty fun as well.

If you're looking for an extra or alternative band for times when your child is going to be being active, getting wet, or playing outside, the StrapsCo Silicone Straps is an affordable budget option you could buy to swap out for such sessions. It comes in an array of colors, and the metal buckle will keep this band secure.

If you have several Garmin Vivofit jr. 2's in your household, then a great value option is the Mosstek Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Wristbands. This three-piece set will sort your kiddos out for swap-out replacement bands in a range of cool colors. If you only have one Vivofit jr wearer, it can offer a bit of variety in one affordable package. Keep in mind; certain bands include special codes that can enhance your child's fitness experience. There are plenty of options here, so take your pick and stay active.