When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or snazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Garmin Vivosmart HR is a great fitness tracker and if you got one over the holidays you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.
Best overall
Garmin Vivosmart HR Band Kit
When it comes to replacement products, the first place I usually check is directly with the manufacturer. It makes sense that if they designed the product itself then they would have the most compatible accessories. Garmin makes their own replacement band kits for the Vivosmart HR which you can get right from their website.
Best on a budget
Oenfoto Vivosmart HR Replacement Band
If you're looking for a quick and easy replacement band for your Vivosmart HR that won't break the bank, this is a great one to look at. It's well reviewed and it includes all the gear you need to put it on.
Add some color
TECKMICO Garmin Vivosmart HR Bands (6 Pieces)
If you're anything like me, you like adding a little color to your world. TECKMICO offers you 6 different color options to choose from here and they're all easy to install. Best of all, it's a pretty affordable price.
The best in leather
ANCOOL Garmin Vivosmart HR Leather Replacement Band
Leather is awesome. I have several leather accessories in my life and leather watch bands are one of my more favorite things. Ancool offers four different color options to match your wardrobe to make sure you're always looking your best.
Metal mesh
ANCOOL Garmin Vivosmart HR Milanese Loop Replacement Band
Milanese watch bands have been around for a while but it's safe to say that Apple made them much more popular with the Apple watch. Well, thanks to Ancool, you can get one of these great bands for your Vivosmart HR too. It's made of stainless steel and comes in black, silver, and rose gold.
Fashion forward
ANCOOL Garmin Vivosmart HR Stainless Steel Replacement Band
For those who like to be a little more fashion forward, Ancool has a nice stainless steel loop band that looks great and makes a statement. It comes in black, gold, rose gold, and silver to match your style and it's not too expensive either.
Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a leather guy so my favorite on this list is the Ancool leather band but you're not me (which is good, you don't want to be), so you do you.
