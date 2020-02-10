Best Replacement Band for Garmin Vivosmart HR iMore 2020

When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or snazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Garmin Vivosmart HR is a great fitness tracker and if you got one over the holidays you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.

Bottom Line

Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a leather guy so my favorite on this list is the Zeshlla Leather Watch Band for its classic style and soft leather feel.

TECKMICO's pack of colorful bands is also an excellent choice, however, since it gives you instant versatility and a myriad of choices. If you're looking for something a little more flashy however, the ANCOOL Stainless Steel Bracelet Band will probably do the trick. The choices are as endless as your mood and style sense.

