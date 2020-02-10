Best Replacement Band for Garmin Vivosmart HR iMore 2020
When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or snazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Garmin Vivosmart HR is a great fitness tracker and if you got one over the holidays you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.
- The best in leather: Zeshlla Luxury Leather Watch Band
- Best overall: Garmin Vivosmart HR Band Kit
- Best on a budget: Oenfoto Vivosmart HR Replacement Band
- Add some color: TECKMICO Garmin Vivosmart HR Bands (6 Pieces)
- Metal mesh: ANCOOL Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Band
- Fashion forward: ANCOOL Stainless Steel Bracelet Band
The best in leather: Zeshlla Luxury Leather Watch BandStaff Pick
Leather is awesome. I have several leather accessories in my life and leather watch bands are one of my more favorite things. Zeshlla offers two different color options to match your wardrobe to make sure you're always looking your best.
Best overall: Garmin Vivosmart HR Band Kit
When it comes to replacement products, the first place I usually check is directly with the manufacturer. It makes sense that if they designed the product itself then they would have the most compatible accessories. Garmin makes their own replacement band kits for the Vivosmart HR which you can get right from their website.
Best on a budget: Oenfoto Vivosmart HR Replacement Band
If you're looking for a quick and easy replacement band for your Vivosmart HR that won't break the bank, this is a great one to look at. It's well reviewed and it includes all the gear you need to put it on.
Add some color: TECKMICO Garmin Vivosmart HR Bands (6 Pieces)
If you're anything like me, you like adding a little color to your world. TECKMICO offers you 6 different color options to choose from here and they're all easy to install. Best of all, it's a pretty affordable price.
Metal mesh: ANCOOL Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Band
Metal mesh watch bands have been around for a while but it's safe to say that Apple made them much more popular with the Apple watch. Well, thanks to Ancool, you can get one of these great bands for your Vivosmart HR too. It's made of stainless steel and comes in silver or rose gold.
Fashion forward: ANCOOL Stainless Steel Bracelet Band
For those who like to be a little more fashion forward, Ancool has a nice stainless steel loop band that looks great and makes a statement. It comes in rose gold and silver to match your style and it's not too expensive either.
Bottom Line
Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a leather guy so my favorite on this list is the Zeshlla Leather Watch Band for its classic style and soft leather feel.
TECKMICO's pack of colorful bands is also an excellent choice, however, since it gives you instant versatility and a myriad of choices. If you're looking for something a little more flashy however, the ANCOOL Stainless Steel Bracelet Band will probably do the trick. The choices are as endless as your mood and style sense.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.
Show off your HomePod with the best accessories around
Apple's HomeKit makes the HomePod so much more than a speaker. Here are some accessories to take advantage of that.
Find the best band for your Fitbit Charge 3
It's a new year and a great time to swap out the band on your Fitbit Charge 3. These are the best replacement bands for your Fitbit Charge 3 to match all of your looks and freshen things up a bit.