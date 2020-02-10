Best Replacement Band for Garmin Vivosmart HR iMore 2020

When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or snazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Garmin Vivosmart HR is a great fitness tracker and if you got one over the holidays you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.

The best in leather: Zeshlla Luxury Leather Watch Band

Staff Pick

Leather is awesome. I have several leather accessories in my life and leather watch bands are one of my more favorite things. Zeshlla offers two different color options to match your wardrobe to make sure you're always looking your best.

$12 at Amazon

Best overall: Garmin Vivosmart HR Band Kit

When it comes to replacement products, the first place I usually check is directly with the manufacturer. It makes sense that if they designed the product itself then they would have the most compatible accessories. Garmin makes their own replacement band kits for the Vivosmart HR which you can get right from their website.

$25 at Garmin

Best on a budget: Oenfoto Vivosmart HR Replacement Band

If you're looking for a quick and easy replacement band for your Vivosmart HR that won't break the bank, this is a great one to look at. It's well reviewed and it includes all the gear you need to put it on.

$6 at Amazon

Add some color: TECKMICO Garmin Vivosmart HR Bands (6 Pieces)

If you're anything like me, you like adding a little color to your world. TECKMICO offers you 6 different color options to choose from here and they're all easy to install. Best of all, it's a pretty affordable price.

$17 at Amazon

Metal mesh: ANCOOL Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Band

Metal mesh watch bands have been around for a while but it's safe to say that Apple made them much more popular with the Apple watch. Well, thanks to Ancool, you can get one of these great bands for your Vivosmart HR too. It's made of stainless steel and comes in silver or rose gold.

$17 at Amazon

Fashion forward: ANCOOL Stainless Steel Bracelet Band

For those who like to be a little more fashion forward, Ancool has a nice stainless steel loop band that looks great and makes a statement. It comes in rose gold and silver to match your style and it's not too expensive either.

$24 at Amazon

Bottom Line

Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a leather guy so my favorite on this list is the Zeshlla Leather Watch Band for its classic style and soft leather feel.

TECKMICO's pack of colorful bands is also an excellent choice, however, since it gives you instant versatility and a myriad of choices. If you're looking for something a little more flashy however, the ANCOOL Stainless Steel Bracelet Band will probably do the trick. The choices are as endless as your mood and style sense.

