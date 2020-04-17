Best Replacement Stretchy Bands for the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 iMore 2020

Does your child love their Garmin Vivofit jr. 2? The activity tracker is a popular wearable for little ones, complete with activity and sleep tracking, the option to set reminders and alerts, and fun, unlockable games. Adding to the fun side of things is the watch's child-friendly look. Regardless of the original band, you can swap it out for a new one to give your kid's watch a fresh new look. We're taking a look at the best replacement stretchy silicone bands for the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2.

Hot stuff: Garmin Broken Lava Replacement Band

Staff Pick

Garmin makes this official option, and the attractive, geometric, red "lava" design is a striking choice. It has the Garmin logo on the rear of the strap, weighs in at a lightweight 0.64 ounces, and has a 5.4-inch circumference.

$20 at Garmin

Galactic: NotoCity Kids Sports Watch Band

This handsome, starry watch has a space-themed feel to it, so it's the perfect choice for aspiring astronauts. It's made of high quality, soft silicone, and the perfect fit for space lovers.

$8 at Amazon

Fun with Mr. Men: Ancool Soft Replacement Wristbands

Fans of Roger Hargreaves' ever-popular "Mr. Men" series will love this colorful strap. Decorated with images of Mr. Bump, Mr. Tickle, and more, it's a fun option for younger children. It's made from soft silicone for all-day comfort.

$7 at Amazon

Pretty in pink: iBREK Stretchy Replacement Watch Bands

Available in a range of colors, including this delicate pink option, iBREK's bands are hypoallergenic, medical-grade rubber. They come in two sizes; 5.7-inches and 6.6-inches, so measure your kid's wrist before ordering.

$8 at Amazon

Nice mice: Garmin Disney Minnie Mouse Band

Here's another official option from Garmin, and an excellent pick for Disney fans. When you purchase this band, the box it comes in will include a code for a free game. You can use it to unlock "Mickey's Birthday Surprise: A Disney Adventure" map on the Vivofit jr. 2's companion app.

$20 at Garmin

Classic black: Watbro Stretchy Replacement Watch Bands

Ideal for older children who aren't impressed by cartoon characters, Watbro's range comes in several bold colors and this classic black choice. The sides of the bands are textured and offer a fingerprint-resistant, washable finish.

$7 at Amazon

Hippy chic: MoKo Two-Pack of Replacement Straps

Suitable for mini fashionistas, this two-pack from MoKo is a stylish choice giving little ones the option to swap and change from colorful paint splashes to a more subdued darker version. They fit wrists measuring 5.51 to 5.7 inches.

$12 at Amazon

Modern camo: Garmin Digi Camo Replacement Band

We like Garmin's interesting take on updating the classic camouflage pattern for the modern era by giving it a "digital" makeover. Ideally suited for children with smaller wrists, this silicone band has a 5.4-inch circumference.

$20 at Garmin

Coming up roses: Ancool Soft Replacement Wristband

Another option from Ancool's range, we love this "Summer Flowers" band's floral feel. It's available separately, or in multipacks with other design options. You can order this replacement in two sizes — 5.7-inches and 6.7-inches.

$7 at Amazon

The watch awakens: Garmin BB-8 Replacement Band

Is your little one a Star Wars super-fan? Then we have the perfect band. Another official Garmin product, this licensed creation includes an adventure app code to change the theme of your child's Vivofit jr 2 inside the watch strap's box.

$30 at Amazon

Get the set: Ten-Pack of QGHXO Replacement Watch Bands

Finally, if you really want to spoil your kid, why not get the whole set of 10 replacement bands? This means that whatever their outfit, they can choose a matching (or contrasting) Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 band to go with it!

$20 at Amazon

It's a stretch...

Our overall best staff pick, the Garmin Broken Lava Replacement Band is a good quality replacement that is going to fit your child's Garmin vivofit jr. 2 like a glove and look rather good doing it.

If your child enjoys the gaming app side of their Garmin vivofit jr. 2, then consider the official Minnie Mouse and the BB-8 bands, as these come with a free code inside the box to unlock Disney and Star Wars content. If you have several Garmin vivofit jr. 2's in your household, then a great value option is the Ten-Pack of QGHXO Replacement Watch Bands. This comprehensive set will sort your kiddos out for swap-out replacement bands in a range of cool colors.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.