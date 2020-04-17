Best Replacement Stretchy Bands for the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 iMore 2020
Does your child love their Garmin Vivofit jr. 2? The activity tracker is a popular wearable for little ones, complete with activity and sleep tracking, the option to set reminders and alerts, and fun, unlockable games. Adding to the fun side of things is the watch's child-friendly look. Regardless of the original band, you can swap it out for a new one to give your kid's watch a fresh new look. We're taking a look at the best replacement stretchy silicone bands for the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2.
Hot stuff: Garmin Broken Lava Replacement BandStaff Pick
Garmin makes this official option, and the attractive, geometric, red "lava" design is a striking choice. It has the Garmin logo on the rear of the strap, weighs in at a lightweight 0.64 ounces, and has a 5.4-inch circumference.
Galactic: NotoCity Kids Sports Watch Band
This handsome, starry watch has a space-themed feel to it, so it's the perfect choice for aspiring astronauts. It's made of high quality, soft silicone, and the perfect fit for space lovers.
Fun with Mr. Men: Ancool Soft Replacement Wristbands
Fans of Roger Hargreaves' ever-popular "Mr. Men" series will love this colorful strap. Decorated with images of Mr. Bump, Mr. Tickle, and more, it's a fun option for younger children. It's made from soft silicone for all-day comfort.
Pretty in pink: iBREK Stretchy Replacement Watch Bands
Available in a range of colors, including this delicate pink option, iBREK's bands are hypoallergenic, medical-grade rubber. They come in two sizes; 5.7-inches and 6.6-inches, so measure your kid's wrist before ordering.
Nice mice: Garmin Disney Minnie Mouse Band
Here's another official option from Garmin, and an excellent pick for Disney fans. When you purchase this band, the box it comes in will include a code for a free game. You can use it to unlock "Mickey's Birthday Surprise: A Disney Adventure" map on the Vivofit jr. 2's companion app.
Classic black: Watbro Stretchy Replacement Watch Bands
Ideal for older children who aren't impressed by cartoon characters, Watbro's range comes in several bold colors and this classic black choice. The sides of the bands are textured and offer a fingerprint-resistant, washable finish.
Hippy chic: MoKo Two-Pack of Replacement Straps
Suitable for mini fashionistas, this two-pack from MoKo is a stylish choice giving little ones the option to swap and change from colorful paint splashes to a more subdued darker version. They fit wrists measuring 5.51 to 5.7 inches.
Modern camo: Garmin Digi Camo Replacement Band
We like Garmin's interesting take on updating the classic camouflage pattern for the modern era by giving it a "digital" makeover. Ideally suited for children with smaller wrists, this silicone band has a 5.4-inch circumference.
Coming up roses: Ancool Soft Replacement Wristband
Another option from Ancool's range, we love this "Summer Flowers" band's floral feel. It's available separately, or in multipacks with other design options. You can order this replacement in two sizes — 5.7-inches and 6.7-inches.
The watch awakens: Garmin BB-8 Replacement Band
Is your little one a Star Wars super-fan? Then we have the perfect band. Another official Garmin product, this licensed creation includes an adventure app code to change the theme of your child's Vivofit jr 2 inside the watch strap's box.
Get the set: Ten-Pack of QGHXO Replacement Watch Bands
Finally, if you really want to spoil your kid, why not get the whole set of 10 replacement bands? This means that whatever their outfit, they can choose a matching (or contrasting) Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 band to go with it!
It's a stretch...
Our overall best staff pick, the Garmin Broken Lava Replacement Band is a good quality replacement that is going to fit your child's Garmin vivofit jr. 2 like a glove and look rather good doing it.
If your child enjoys the gaming app side of their Garmin vivofit jr. 2, then consider the official Minnie Mouse and the BB-8 bands, as these come with a free code inside the box to unlock Disney and Star Wars content. If you have several Garmin vivofit jr. 2's in your household, then a great value option is the Ten-Pack of QGHXO Replacement Watch Bands. This comprehensive set will sort your kiddos out for swap-out replacement bands in a range of cool colors.
