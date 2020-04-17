Best Replacement Stretchy Bands for the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 iMore 2020

Does your child love their Garmin Vivofit jr. 2? The activity tracker is a popular wearable for little ones, complete with activity and sleep tracking, the option to set reminders and alerts, and fun, unlockable games. Adding to the fun side of things is the watch's child-friendly look. Regardless of the original band, you can swap it out for a new one to give your kid's watch a fresh new look. We're taking a look at the best replacement stretchy silicone bands for the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2.

It's a stretch...

Our overall best staff pick, the Garmin Broken Lava Replacement Band is a good quality replacement that is going to fit your child's Garmin vivofit jr. 2 like a glove and look rather good doing it.

If your child enjoys the gaming app side of their Garmin vivofit jr. 2, then consider the official Minnie Mouse and the BB-8 bands, as these come with a free code inside the box to unlock Disney and Star Wars content. If you have several Garmin vivofit jr. 2's in your household, then a great value option is the Ten-Pack of QGHXO Replacement Watch Bands. This comprehensive set will sort your kiddos out for swap-out replacement bands in a range of cool colors.