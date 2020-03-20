Best Replacement Chargers for the Garmin Vivosmart 4 iMore 2020

Garmin's impressive vivosmart 4 offers a really decent seven-day battery life, but let's face it — it's just a useless bracelet once the power runs down. Make sure you can keep your favorite smartwatch powered up with our selection of replacement chargers, alongside a few other options that can keep your vivosmart 4 juiced 24/7 wherever you are.

Power play

Our selection of accessories here for Garmin's popular vivosmart 4 will ensure that whether you're home, at work, or even away, as long as you can access a USB charging port, you'll always have a handy way to charge up your precious smartwatch. With the RAVPower USB Portable Charger you can even take a power supply with you.

Our overall staff pick, the Tusita USB Charging Cable Clip Cradle has an affordable price tag, a simple and clean design, a decent reach of 3.3 feet (around one meter), and is an exceptionally durable choice.

If you're looking for a compact and lightweight charger that will easily fit into your bag and add minimal excess weight, the Exmrat Clip USB Charger works great. It weighs in at just 0.8 ounces, and if you're the knot-tying type, it can quickly be wrapped up for portability during transport.

