Best Replacement Chargers for the Garmin Vivosmart 4 iMore 2020

Garmin's impressive vivosmart 4 offers a really decent seven-day battery life, but let's face it — it's just a useless bracelet once the power runs down. Make sure you can keep your favorite smartwatch powered up with our selection of replacement chargers, alongside a few other options that can keep your vivosmart 4 juiced 24/7 wherever you are.

Cradle clip: Tusita USB Charging Cable Clip Cradle

This simple option is a durable black charger with a reach of 3.3 feet and a clip design that goes around the Garmin smartwatch. It's compatible with any device with a USB port but can prevent your vivosmart 4 from being damaged by excess current when hooked up via USB.

$10 at Amazon

Compact clip: Exmrat Clip USB Charger

This is an even more compact replacement charging cable option for your Garmin smartwatch, so it is ideal for travelers or commuters. Measuring in at 3.3 feet, it works with any USB ports capable of charging and also offers protection against power surges.

$12 at Amazon

Double up: Kissmart Two-Pack of Chargers

This is another clip-based design option. A two-pack, you can enjoy the convenience of having a second charging option at home, a charger at work, or keep one as a spare if you really, really don't want your vivosmart 4 to power down.

$17 at Amazon

Power on-the-go: Anker Dual USB Car Charger

Getting into the habit of charging your vivosmart 4 in the car makes sense as you shouldn't be looking at it while you're driving anyway. This two-port USB charger from Anker is an affordable in-car solution that is compact and has an LED light.

$10 at Amazon

Portable power: RAVPower USB Portable Charger

If you're going to be away from ways to power up your vivosmart 4, consider investing in a portable charger. Once fully charged, this can power up an iPhone more than four times, so imagine how many charges it will provide your small smartwatch.

$37 at Amazon

Power play

Our selection of accessories here for Garmin's popular vivosmart 4 will ensure that whether you're home, at work, or even away, as long as you can access a USB charging port, you'll always have a handy way to charge up your precious smartwatch. With the RAVPower USB Portable Charger you can even take a power supply with you.

Our overall staff pick, the Tusita USB Charging Cable Clip Cradle has an affordable price tag, a simple and clean design, a decent reach of 3.3 feet (around one meter), and is an exceptionally durable choice.

If you're looking for a compact and lightweight charger that will easily fit into your bag and add minimal excess weight, the Exmrat Clip USB Charger works great. It weighs in at just 0.8 ounces, and if you're the knot-tying type, it can quickly be wrapped up for portability during transport.

