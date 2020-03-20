Best Replacement Chargers for the Garmin Vivosmart 4 iMore 2020
Garmin's impressive vivosmart 4 offers a really decent seven-day battery life, but let's face it — it's just a useless bracelet once the power runs down. Make sure you can keep your favorite smartwatch powered up with our selection of replacement chargers, alongside a few other options that can keep your vivosmart 4 juiced 24/7 wherever you are.
- Cradle clip: Tusita USB Charging Cable Clip Cradle
- Compact clip: Exmrat Clip USB Charger
- Double up: Kissmart Two-Pack of Chargers
- Power on-the-go: Anker Dual USB Car Charger
- Portable power: RAVPower USB Portable Charger
Cradle clip: Tusita USB Charging Cable Clip CradleStaff Pick
This simple option is a durable black charger with a reach of 3.3 feet and a clip design that goes around the Garmin smartwatch. It's compatible with any device with a USB port but can prevent your vivosmart 4 from being damaged by excess current when hooked up via USB.
Compact clip: Exmrat Clip USB Charger
This is an even more compact replacement charging cable option for your Garmin smartwatch, so it is ideal for travelers or commuters. Measuring in at 3.3 feet, it works with any USB ports capable of charging and also offers protection against power surges.
Double up: Kissmart Two-Pack of Chargers
This is another clip-based design option. A two-pack, you can enjoy the convenience of having a second charging option at home, a charger at work, or keep one as a spare if you really, really don't want your vivosmart 4 to power down.
Power on-the-go: Anker Dual USB Car Charger
Getting into the habit of charging your vivosmart 4 in the car makes sense as you shouldn't be looking at it while you're driving anyway. This two-port USB charger from Anker is an affordable in-car solution that is compact and has an LED light.
Portable power: RAVPower USB Portable Charger
If you're going to be away from ways to power up your vivosmart 4, consider investing in a portable charger. Once fully charged, this can power up an iPhone more than four times, so imagine how many charges it will provide your small smartwatch.
Power play
Our selection of accessories here for Garmin's popular vivosmart 4 will ensure that whether you're home, at work, or even away, as long as you can access a USB charging port, you'll always have a handy way to charge up your precious smartwatch. With the RAVPower USB Portable Charger you can even take a power supply with you.
Our overall staff pick, the Tusita USB Charging Cable Clip Cradle has an affordable price tag, a simple and clean design, a decent reach of 3.3 feet (around one meter), and is an exceptionally durable choice.
If you're looking for a compact and lightweight charger that will easily fit into your bag and add minimal excess weight, the Exmrat Clip USB Charger works great. It weighs in at just 0.8 ounces, and if you're the knot-tying type, it can quickly be wrapped up for portability during transport.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Look after your Garmin vivoactive 3 with the best protective case
Your Garmin vivoactive 3 is a pretty nifty device. A GPS-enabled smartwatch with fitness tracking, sports apps for training, contactless payment abilities, smartphone connectivity, and if you opt for the top-of-the-range model, music playing functionality, it's not surprising this popular product isn't cheap. Protect your investment with the best case available — here are some we...
So many colors! Which will you choose for your Fitbit Versa Lite?
The Fitbit Versa Lite, which is a great and affordable fitness smartwatch, comes in several color choices. Which one will suit you best?
Make your camping trip more comfortable with the best tech
Camping can be made much more fun with the addition of some clever gadgets. We've got a selection for savvy campers that will keep you illuminated, entertained, fed and watered, and connected — although it's up to you if you want to be.