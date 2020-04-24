Best Replacement Chargers for the Garmin Vivosport iMore 2020

Once you've become accustomed to a high-tech fitness tracker like the Garmin Vivosport, it becomes your constant companion. The smart little device tracks everything from exercise and steps to sleep, and if it dies, you could miss out on some valuable data! Keep a replacement charging cable on hand, just in case your current cable becomes lost or damaged. These are the best choices you'll find online.

Keeping the juice

Make sure your Garmin Vivosmart is always juiced by keeping an extra charger on hand. We prefer the original edition, the Garmin Charging Data Cable because you can count on it for perfect functionality and durability. It's a lot more expensive than the other choices, but good quality is worth paying a little extra.

There is something to be said for the inexpensive choice as well. If you're on a budget, less expensive options like the MoKo Charger should be perfectly serviceable, and for a fraction of the price. The JIUJOJA cable pack is a great choice for anyone who loves a good package deal. Here you have two charging cables and eight-port covers for the Vivosport. Now that's a deal!