Best Replacement Ear Tips for Powerbeats Pro iMore 2020
The Powerbeats Pro, with the signature ear hooks that keeps them secure all-day, are one of the best workout headphones for iPhone and Apple Watch today. However, while the stock ear tips cover many the bases, they may not be the perfect fit for everyone, which impacts sound quality and makes them easy to lose. So, if you are in the market for replacements, then read on for our picks for the best Powerbeats Pro ear tips that you can buy today.
- Best Overall: Comply Comfort 400
- Best Value: ALXCD Replacement Ear Tips for Powerbeats Pro
- Best Noise Reduction: Comply Isolation 400
- Best Earbuds: New Bee Premium Replacement Earbud Tips
- Best Colors: Luakesa Replacement Eartips for Powerbeats Pro
- Best Grip: Comply Sport Pro
Best Overall: Comply Comfort 400Staff Pick
The Comply Comfort 400 ear tips offer the best mix of design, noise-reduction, and durability, with flexible heat-activated memory foam that sits comfortably in your ear canal. Waxguard tech keeps your Powerbeats sounding crisp and clear by preventing earwax and debris from blocking the ports.
Best Value: ALXCD Replacement Ear Tips for Powerbeats Pro
Have a habit of losing your ear tips? Then this eight-pack of silicone ear tips from ALXCD is definitely worth considering. Available in four colors, these ear tips are flexible, easy to keep clean, and come in a variety of different sizes and styles.
Best Noise Reduction: Comply Isolation 400
If you want to get as close to noise cancellation that you can get out of your Powerbeats Pro, then Comply's Isolation 400 ear tips are your best bet. The flexible foam tip design blocks outside noises by creating a custom seal that responds to body heat throughout the day.
Best Colors: Luakesa Replacement Eartips for Powerbeats Pro
Available in four colors: Ivory, Moss, Navy, and Black — Luakesa's replacement ear tips are a great choice for keeping everything looking fresh. This affordable set comes with four pairs of silicone tips ranging from 9mm to 16mm in size, with shapes similar to those that come with the Powerbeats Pro.
Best Grip: Comply Sport Pro
Comply's Sport Pro ear tips keep moisture and sweat out while the memory foam construction provides a secure grip making them perfect for workouts. Even with a secure seal, these tips still allow you to hear all of the action in your surroundings.
Top tips
While we love how secure Apple's truly-wireless Powerbeats Pro are with the iconic ear hook and in-ear design, we recognize that they may not offer the best fit for everyone. Without a good seal, not only does it make them prone to falling out during intense Apple Fitness+ workouts, it also impacts overall sound quality. That is where the best Powerbeats Pro ear tips come in.
The Comply Comfort 400 replacement ear tips get our top pick with a fantastic combination of comfort, durability, and isolation. While they are a little pricey, the memory foam tips provide a great seal while sporting a unique design that prevents earwax and debris build-up, keeping your Powerbeats Pro sounding as good as the day you first put them on.
Prefer an affordable set of replacement tips that mimic the ones that came with your Powerbeats Pro? Then the ALXCD Replacement Ear Tips for Powerbeats Pro are the ones for you. This eight-piece ear tip set comes in various shapes and sizes — each featuring a durable, easy to clean silicone design.
