Best Replacement Ear Tips for Powerbeats Pro iMore 2020

The Powerbeats Pro, with the signature ear hooks that keeps them secure all-day, are one of the best workout headphones for iPhone and Apple Watch today. However, while the stock ear tips cover many the bases, they may not be the perfect fit for everyone, which impacts sound quality and makes them easy to lose. So, if you are in the market for replacements, then read on for our picks for the best Powerbeats Pro ear tips that you can buy today.

Top tips

While we love how secure Apple's truly-wireless Powerbeats Pro are with the iconic ear hook and in-ear design, we recognize that they may not offer the best fit for everyone. Without a good seal, not only does it make them prone to falling out during intense Apple Fitness+ workouts, it also impacts overall sound quality. That is where the best Powerbeats Pro ear tips come in.

The Comply Comfort 400 replacement ear tips get our top pick with a fantastic combination of comfort, durability, and isolation. While they are a little pricey, the memory foam tips provide a great seal while sporting a unique design that prevents earwax and debris build-up, keeping your Powerbeats Pro sounding as good as the day you first put them on.

Prefer an affordable set of replacement tips that mimic the ones that came with your Powerbeats Pro? Then the ALXCD Replacement Ear Tips for Powerbeats Pro are the ones for you. This eight-piece ear tip set comes in various shapes and sizes — each featuring a durable, easy to clean silicone design.