The Genuine Instant Pot Ceramic Non-Stick Interior Cooking Pot is the best replacement inner pot because the non-stick ceramic coating on top of the aluminum pot ensures no food gets stuck and it's super easy to clean.

The ceramic inner cooking pot has a smooth, non-stick surface, so none of your food will stick to it as you cook rice, brown meats, and more. This also means it's much easier to clean once you're done cooking. However, keep in mind that this is an aluminum pot that's coated in a ceramic material, because actual ceramic would crack under pressure.

Who should buy this non-stick Instant Pot liner

If you hate how food sticks to the stainless steel pot that came with your Instant Pot, then this ceramic one is the way to go! Its smooth surface ensures that nothing sticks to it once it's hot enough to cook in, and it's so much easier to clean than the regular stainless steel. It's perfect if you want to make Instant Pot cooking even easier.

Is it a good time to buy this ceramic Instant Pot liner?

Instant Pot only has two options for the inner cooking pots: stainless steel or ceramic non-stick. If you purchase this now, you won't be regretting it a month later, because it's generally just one or the other in cookware.

Reasons to buy Non-stick surface

More forgiving if your food is accidentally burned

Easy to clean

Cheaper than replacement stainless steel pot Reasons not to buy Need to use non-abrasive cooking utensils.

Stainless steel is better for browning meats and other foods before pressure cooking.

Not fully ceramic, just aluminum with a non-stick ceramic coating

Ceramic Inner Pot provides less headaches in the kitchen

The Instant Pot already comes with the stainless steel liner by default. The stainless steel is great, especially for browning meat, but it's annoying when food gets stuck to it as you cook. You know that dread you feel when you're browning food or trying out a new recipe and you get the dreaded "BURN" display? That means you're going to have a tough time cleaning later.

Fortunately, the folks at Instant Pot know exactly what problems may arise, and understand that many people want non-stick inner pots for a variety of reasons. The Genuine Instant Pot Ceramic Non-Stick pot is made of aluminum and coated in a ceramic non-stick material. It's smooth to the touch and you can tell from a glance that nothing's going to be sticking on to this surface.

The non-stick ceramic coating means no more stuck bits of food all over your pot, so food like rice and mac-n-cheese is easier to cook.

With the non-stick ceramic pot, your rice won't be sticking to the bottom. Browning food before pressure cooking won't result in pieces clinging on to the sides or bottom of the pot. When it comes time to clean, you won't have to be scrubbing vigorously to get rid of that stuck-on bits of food, or clumps of cheese from mac-n-cheese (I know!).

The only thing that you'll need to be more cautious of is making sure that you use wood, plastic, or rubberized utensils rather than metal. Since the ceramic is a coating, it could scrape off if you use metal utensils, like spatulas. But this is a generic rule-of-thumb for all non-stick cookware.

The only drawback to the ceramic non-stick pot is the fact that browning food won't be as good as with stainless steel. So if you're preparing foods like a chuck roast or chicken pieces before pressure cooking, then it may not have as much flavor from the Maillard Reaction. But if you don't mind that and prefer the ease of use, then the ceramic non-stick pot is the way to go.

Alternatives to the Ceramic Non-Stick Interior Cooking Pot

If you don't care about having a non-stick pot, then you can always opt for more stainless steel pots for your Instant Pot cooking needs.