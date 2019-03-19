When you're using your Lightning cable every day to charge up your iPad Air 3, eventually you're going to notice some wear and tear. Plus, you only get one Lightning cable in the box so if you want to charge your device at work and home, it means you'll be carrying around your charging cable with you everywhere. Whether you need more than one cable, or just want to have a back up on hand in case something happens to one that comes with your iPad Air, here are the best replacement Lightning cables!

Although it's not the cheapest option on the list, the Anker Powerline+ II is by far the one I recommend the most. It's tough, long, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if something ever happens to it, I know Anker has my back.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.