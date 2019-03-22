While Apple ships it's iPad mini 5 with the standard Lightning cable you get with every iPad and iPhone, but if you've used them on products before, you know that those cables eventually show wear and tear. Nothing is more frustrating than going to charge your iPad only to realize your Lightning cable has crapped out on you. Not only will a high-quality replacement make your life easier, having extra cables will allowing you to charge your iPad in multiple locations too!

You can't underestimate the value of a high-quality Lightning cable, it will make your life easier and less frustrating. The Anker Powerline+ II is by far the one I recommend the most to friends and family. It's tough, long, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if something ever happens to it, I know Anker has my back.

