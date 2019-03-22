While Apple ships it's iPad mini 5 with the standard Lightning cable you get with every iPad and iPhone, but if you've used them on products before, you know that those cables eventually show wear and tear. Nothing is more frustrating than going to charge your iPad only to realize your Lightning cable has crapped out on you. Not only will a high-quality replacement make your life easier, having extra cables will allowing you to charge your iPad in multiple locations too!
Lifetime warranty
Anker Powerline+ IIStaff Favorite
The Anker Powerline+ II is the best cable I have used hands down. It's nylon braided, meaning it can get tangled, twisted, and tugged on without affecting its performance and Anker even backs it up with a lifetime warranty. Plus, the cable is 10 feet allowing you to work more comfortably away from the outlet, computer, or other power sources you're using.
Apple replacement
1byone Lightning cable
If you like the standard cable Apple ships with its iPhones and iPads, but don't like paying for replacements, the 1byone Lightning cable is an affordable and almost indistinguishable replacement. 3.3 feet long, white, and Mfi certified its everything you need, no more; no less.
Super tough
Fuse Chicken Titan Travel Lightning cable
If you like to carry your Lightning cable with you everywhere, the flexible stainless steel wrapped Fuse Chicken Titan Travel Lightning cable is billed as the toughest cable around. It should never tangle, meaning you don't have to worry about it juggling around in your bag, and it's only 19 inches long, meaning it won't take up to much space when you're on the go.
Retractable for convenience
AmazonBasics retractable Lightning cable
Although the AmazonBasics retractable Lightning cable is only two feet long, it can coil up for easy storage and can help you keep your desk tidy by cutting down on the number of cords and cables you have strewn about your workspace.
Low-cost nylon braided
AmazonBasics nylon braided Lightning cable
Tougher, cheaper, and longer than Apple's included Lightning cable, the AmazonBasics nylon braided Lightning cable is perfect for people in need of an extra. This 6-foot cable is not only braided making the cable itself stronger, but the ends are reinforced with rubber to prevent fraying and bending on the cables weakest point.
Buy in bulk
TNSO Lightning cable 5-pack
Want a Lightning cable at work, by your bed, in your car, and everywhere else you can place one? The TNSO Lightning cable 5-pack gives you two 3-feet, two 6-feet, and one 10-foot nylon braided Lightning cables, so you can have tough cables that shouldn't fray anywhere you want to place them!
You can't underestimate the value of a high-quality Lightning cable, it will make your life easier and less frustrating. The Anker Powerline+ II is by far the one I recommend the most to friends and family. It's tough, long, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if something ever happens to it, I know Anker has my back.
