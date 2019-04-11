Running is an extremely meditative sport. You get to block out all distractions and really connect with your deeper self. We all have different needs when choosing the perfect running shoe, but there are a few things that can be considered unanimous across the board: cushion and comfort. Whether you're running on the road or on the trails, these are the very best women's running shoes the market has to offer, and why you'll love them.
Cushion for Pushin'
Hoka One One Bondi 5Staff Favorite
Designed for running on artificial surfaces but just enough grip for trails, these offer breathability, support and compression properties, and a smooth, very cushioned, balanced stroke. As the most cushioned Hoka One One shoe out there, they are wonderful for runners that suffer from knee injuries, joint pain, and plantar fasciitis.
Smooth as Butter
Hoka One One Clifton 4
Ultra-lightweight, seamless SpeedFrame, and breathable fabric lining make these shoes the stuff that dreams are made of. They'll provide you with a cushioned, smooth-as-butter ride so you can really run the distance.
Great Value
Asics Gel Venture 6
Designed to take on rugged terrain and made for running outdoors and on trails, this shoe comes complete with a trail-specific outsole, a high-abrasion rubber for traction, and a no-slip grip. Rearfoot Gel cushioning absorbs shock to keep you comfortable, while the removable sock liner lets you insert custom orthotics for an even more personalized fit.
Protect the Environment
Brooks Launch 6
Designed for running on the road, these deliver style, lightweight cushioning, and response in every step. They provide a comfortable, breathable fit, and are environmentally friendly! They'll break down 50 times quicker in a landfill.
Funky Fresh
Saloman XR Mission
Designed for the road and the trails, this shoe combines a lightweight feel with stability to provide a comfortable running experience wherever you may be. Made for short-middle distance runs, they feature a breathable mesh upper, an over-sized tendon, and a tough Contragrip outsole for traction.
The Minimalist
JOOMRA Barefoot Shoes
Supremely comfortable with an excellent grip, these shoes are designed for trail running. This is the closest you're going to get to running barefoot, so if that's your jam, these are for you! The overall structure compliments the anatomy of the foot and provides the foot greater opportunity to self-strengthen. They also have removable insoles for arch support.
Long Distance
Under Armour Speedform Gemini 2
Incredible cushion and great arch support make these the perfect candidate for long-distance running. Constructed with an advanced SpeedForm technology, they provide a lightweight step, a molded toecap for support, dual-layer cushioning, and a rubber outsole with anatomically placed flex grooves.
Running on Clouds
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure
A dreamy aesthetic and a cloudfoam memory sockliner that molds directly to the foot will literally have you feeling like you're running on clouds. These shoes provide a stretchy mesh upper, a molding sockliner, and a cloudfoam midsole and outsole for superior comfort and design.
100% Satisfaction
Feetmat Ultra
Designed to wear anytime, anywhere, these ultra-lightweight and breathable sport shoes are comfortable and provide great traction. They offer arch support and a 100% money-back guarantee within the first 24 hours if you're not satisfied. The cushioned memory foam insoles provide good support, making this shoe a perfect all-day choice.
Budget Friendly
New Balance Arishi V1
This shoe is built for versatility. Featuring Fresh Foam, the Arishi delivers super soft, engineered comfort. This ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride provides arch support and sophisticated style and starting at just $22, these definitely won't break the bank.
Old School Gone New
Saucony Cohesion 11
Saucony is one of the oldest and most respected names when it comes to running shoes, and these are a new school version of an old school favorite. Designed to wear "every day in every way," these provide grid supportive cushioning, durable rubber outsoles, and supportive upper overlays.
Belle of the Ball
Nike Roshe One
These trainers are a fresh take on the original Nike Roshe Run. Crafted with a combination mesh and synthetic upper, they also feature a padded collar/tongue, full-length injected unit sole, and a modified waffle outsole pattern. You're sure to stand out in the metallic red bronze color.
Ladies' Choice
Running is wonderful, but the impact is tough on your joints. If you're anything like me and you're a woman with a bad knee and grieving joints, the Hoka One One Bondi 5 will truly change your life. These are the only running shoes on the market that provide enough cushion and support to enable me to actually run on the ground pain free. You will quite literally feel like you're running on clouds, making these my absolute FAVORITE pick!
If you're looking for something a little less padded but still comfortable, the Asics Gel Venture 6 are a great value and highly rated! Are you a complete minimalist? Try the JOOMRA Barefoot Shoes. Or maybe something flashy and fashionable is more your speed? The Saloman XR Mission and the Nike Roshe One will surely steal the show.
No matter what your running needs are, these top contenders are slam dunks as far as aesthetic, comfort, and cutting-edge running technology goes; enabling you to look and feel your absolute best when hitting the trails or the pavement.
