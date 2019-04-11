Running is an extremely meditative sport. You get to block out all distractions and really connect with your deeper self. We all have different needs when choosing the perfect running shoe, but there are a few things that can be considered unanimous across the board: cushion and comfort. Whether you're running on the road or on the trails, these are the very best women's running shoes the market has to offer, and why you'll love them.

Ladies' Choice

Running is wonderful, but the impact is tough on your joints. If you're anything like me and you're a woman with a bad knee and grieving joints, the Hoka One One Bondi 5 will truly change your life. These are the only running shoes on the market that provide enough cushion and support to enable me to actually run on the ground pain free. You will quite literally feel like you're running on clouds, making these my absolute FAVORITE pick!

If you're looking for something a little less padded but still comfortable, the Asics Gel Venture 6 are a great value and highly rated! Are you a complete minimalist? Try the JOOMRA Barefoot Shoes. Or maybe something flashy and fashionable is more your speed? The Saloman XR Mission and the Nike Roshe One will surely steal the show.

No matter what your running needs are, these top contenders are slam dunks as far as aesthetic, comfort, and cutting-edge running technology goes; enabling you to look and feel your absolute best when hitting the trails or the pavement.

