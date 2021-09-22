Apple has released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public today, which means that the masses are finally able to access some fantastic new features. These new features in Focus, Live Text in photos, SharePlay, a new Safari design, and of course, brand new Safari extensions. Even though iOS 15 is new for many people, developers have had it for several months through the developer beta program and have thus developed new apps that take advantage of these new features. Here are some amazing new apps that take advantage of the new Safari extensions capabilities in iOS 15 on the best iPhone.

Grammarly

Grammarly is a popular tool for writers, including many of us here at iMore. With Grammarly, you get real-time writing feedback, including spelling and grammar, so everything looks good, and you don't look like a fool. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The recent update for Grammarly brings it to Safari through the power of an extension. So whenever you're writing something out in Safari, the Grammarly extension will help you out with spelling, grammar, and even punctuation. You'll be able to win all of those internet arguments without looking silly.

1Password

1Password is one of my most-used apps, and plenty of my colleagues here at iMore use it as well. It's a fantastic password manager that lets you generate random, secure passwords, save all of your password info, secure notes, software licenses, email info, and so much more. And now it's even better for iOS 15 with Safari extension support. That's right — 1Password now works on mobile Safari just like it does on the desktop version. You get password suggestions directly on the page, automatic filling across multiple pages, integration with third-party services, and popover access to all your items. And everything is safe behind your master password, Touch ID, or Face ID.

Language Translator by Mate

Have you ever come across a webpage that's in a different language than your own, and you just want to read the information on the page? If so, then Language Translator by Mate is a good option, and it can even work offline. The recent update for this app brought Safari extension support. This means automatic website translation for 40 languages. And everything is done automatically — no taps required. Everything works directly in the browser, and you can translate highlighted text or full pages. There are also plenty of other actions that you can take with this app as a whole too.

Honey

Do you like to save money? Of course, you do. I mean, who doesn't? Regardless, Honey is an app with that goal in mind, making it the perfect tool for shoppers. Honey's new Safari extension for iOS 15 can automatically apply money-saving coupons, and even cash back offers when you shop. It can also search the web for the best promo codes to use, helping you save some dough whenever possible.

Amplosion

These days, every major tech company feels like they want to be a publisher of news. And with Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages format, that's pretty much the case. With AMP, it's supposed to work like Facebook's Instant Articles and Apple News. But here's the thing — not everyone likes AMP links. Amplosion is a Safari extension that aims to fix all of that. Created by Christian Selig, the creator behind the popular Reddit app, Apollo. With Amplosion, you can easily redirect AMP links to their normal counterpart. And once you enable it, everything happens automatically, so you don't even need to do any heavy lifting with your fingers. Of course, there's an option to whitelist sites you like, and there is a counter that lets you see how many times Amplosion has saved you from an AMP link.

Achoo

Ever wish you could inspect the HTML for pages you're viewing on mobile Safari? Surprisingly, Apple has not implemented an inspector in mobile Safari like you can on the desktop version, but once again, Christian Selig saves the day with Achoo. With Achoo, you can easily view the HTML source code for any webpage in mobile Safari, and you can take it a step further and even tweak it if you need to. Achoo displays HTML, inline CSS, and JavaScript, and all of it is displayed in beautiful and fast syntax highlighting. The HMTL code can be shared, too, whether it's to an external device, a friend, or just your device clipboard. And when you make tweaks to the code, it's not permanent — it's just a visual editor for the page's contents.

CardPointers

Do you have a lot of credit cards and like to maximize the rewards and cashback you earn with them? Then CardPointers new Safari extension is a must-have for you. The CardPointers new Safari extension for iOS 15 will work with a ton of shopping websites out there. As you shop, the extension will notify you of which card to use for the best possible deal, and it can inform you of any special offers that are currently running. And if you're worried if your cards are included, don't! CardPointer supports over 3,000 cards from 600 banks, so what you have is likely covered.