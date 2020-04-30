Best screen protectors for Garmin Vivoactive 3 iMore 2020
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is excellent for monitoring your heart rate while in an active state, and for keeping track of the types of activities you do. With its built-in GPS, you can accurately depict how far you are running or adventuring during every activity. With all of these great features, it is crucial to ensure that the screen stays protected with a screen protector so that you can use the Garmin Vivoactive 3 to its fullest potential.
- Best Overall: Supershieldz for Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Film Screen Protector: IQ Shield Screen Protector
- Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Diruite 4-Pack for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Miltary-Grade: Armorsuit Garmin Vivoactive 3 Screen Protector
- Bumper Shield: Bumper Shell Scratch-Proof Screen Protector for Garmin vivoactive 3
Best Overall: Supershieldz for Garmin Vivoactive 3Staff Pick
This screen protector comes in a pack of three and is made from durable and high-quality tempered glass. This protector is easy to install and finishes with a bubble-free surface. The screen protector is both scratch-proof and hydrophobic, ensuring that no dents, fingerprints, or moisture tarnish the screen. Although this screen protector is not compatible with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 music, it is compatible with the original Vivoactive 3 model.
Film Screen Protector: IQ Shield Screen Protector
Compatible with the Vivoactive 3 Music model, this six-pack of screen protectors is made from a flexible and protective film that seamlessly blends with the surface of your Garmin watch. Installation is made easy with the included squeegee, cloth, and basic installation instructions. Once applied, the screen protector is transparent and tough. If you happen to knick or scratch the screen, the film works toward repairing itself over time.
Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Diruite 4-Pack for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Made from durable tempered glass, this four-pack of screen protectors is compatible with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch. Perfectly designed to fit the contours of your device, this bubble-free screen protector is equipped with high-quality glass that protects against scratches from keys and accidental bumps or drops while engaged in an activity. This easy-to-install screen protector comes prepared with four protectors, four alcohol packages, four wipe clothes, four dust removal stickers, and a convenient service card.
Miltary-Grade: Armorsuit Garmin Vivoactive 3 Screen Protector
If you're looking for heavy-duty military-grade protection when it comes to your Garmin Vivoactive 3, then the pack of two Armorsuit Garmin Vivoactive 3 Screen Protectors is the best way to go. This screen protector is incredibly clear, scratch-proof, fingerprint-resistant, and dust and oil-resistant. If your screen is accidentally scratched during exercise, this screen protector works towards repairing itself with its built-in self-healing technology. This screen protector is cut with precision via a laser cutter to ensure that it molds perfectly to your device, delivering a durable and ultra-clear layer of protection.
Bumper Shield: Bumper Shell Scratch-Proof Screen Protector for Garmin vivoactive 3
Although this is technically not a screen protector, this bumper shield acts as a layer of protection for your Garmin Vivoactive 3. This shield is cut to precise measurements to comfortably fit around your smartwatch, ensuring that it stays protected from any bumps or falls. The bumper shield is slightly raised around your device, offering shock-resistant protection. The cover is made from flexible and high-quality TPU materials that will not cause any irritation to your skin. The convenient cut-outs allow you to easily access all of your buttons, sensors, and controls. You do not have to remove this shield to charge your smartwatch.
When it comes to using your Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch, keeping your screen protected will give you peace of mind while you're enjoying your favorite activities. With the Supershieldz for Garmin Vivoactive 3, you don't have to worry about damaging your device from accidental bumps or scratches while you're working out. You also don't have to worry about damaging your Vivoactive 3 from sweat or moisture entering your device with this screen protector as it is both scratch-proof and hydrophobic.
If you're looking for an excellent easy-to-install screen protector for your Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch, the IQ Shield Screen Protector is an excellent choice. This screen protector comes with everything you need for a seamless installation, as well as the ability to repair itself from minor scratches.
The Armorsuit Garmin Vivoactive 3 Screen Protector is perfect for anyone who likes to take on the most spontaneous adventures. With this screen protector, you will not have to hold back from any activity. You are free to give it your all as with this protector, your screen is equipped with self-healing technology and is safe from scratches, drops, and moisture.
