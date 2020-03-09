Best Screen Protectors for the Garmin vivofit Jr. 2 iMore 2020

Garmin's popular vivofit Jr. 2 may be waterproof, boast durable construction, and have a rugged silicone strap, but it's still not kid-proof. The smartwatch's display is its most vulnerable area, so once you've shelled out for the gadget, we recommend protecting your purchase by shielding the screen. We've found several savvy options that can help you do just this.

Keep your screen clean

All these products will adequately protect the display of your child's Garmin vivofit Jr. 2; it just depends on what level of protection you want. Our overall staff pick, the IQ Shield Screen Protector is ideal for older kids, covering just the display.

A more robust solution suitable for younger (or clumsier) children is the DeltaShield Full Body Skin which wraps around the device giving extra coverage. Anyone on a budget could consider the bulk pack of larger smartphone film, the ScreenWhiz by Naztech Screen Protectors, which can be cut down to size to fit the vivofit Jr. 2 perfectly.

