Best Screen Protectors for the Garmin Vivosmart 4 iMore 2020
Got yourself a beautiful new smartwatch from Garmin? That's an incredibly useful gadget, and you'll want to keep it in perfect condition. The most common repair on smartwatches is for broken and cracked screens, so that's the part that needs the most protection. Luckily, it's also an easy problem to solve with a range of available screen protectors that are perfectly sized for the Garmin Vivosmart 4. These are the best you'll find.
- Smartest Screen Protector: IQ Shield Screen Protector
- Thinnest Screen Protector: PULEN TPU Screen Protector
- Anti-Bubble Technology: Skinomi TechSkin Screen Protector
- Tempered Glass: Jbao Direct Screen Protector
- Military Grade Protection: Illumi Aquashield Screen Protector
Smartest Screen Protector: IQ Shield Screen ProtectorStaff Pick
The IQ Shield uses "smart film" technology for high-response sensitivity and performance. The durable material can self-repair minor scrapes and scratches, providing a flexible, yet tough, protective layer that is perfectly transparent. It comes in a pack of six.
Thinnest Screen Protector: PULEN TPU Screen Protector
For the thinnest, most invisible look, check out the PULEN TPU Screen Protector that clocks in at only 0.33mm thick! These screen protectors are also fingerprint and scratch-resistant, making for an excellent almost-invisible protector. This one also comes in a pack of six.
Anti-Bubble Technology: Skinomi TechSkin Screen Protector
If bubbly screen protectors are your nemesis, then you'll need a no-bubble guarantee. Skinomi offers a unique wet installation technology that significantly reduces bubbles, dust, and fingerprints. This also creates a perfectly adhered, super transparent screen protector experience that feels like there's nothing there at all.
Tempered Glass: Jbao Direct Screen Protector
When only tempered glass will do, Jbao delivers a set of six high-quality tempered glass protectors for the Garmin Vivosmart 4. As you would expect from tempered glass, it is highly transparent, scratch-resistant, and fingerprint resistant.
Military Grade Protection: Illumi Aquashield Screen Protector
Rough on your smartwatches? You may need a military-grade screen protector like this one from Illumi Shields. Aside from military-grade protection, it also features a self-healing, UV-resistant TPU layer that prevents yellowing and resists scratches, dents, and abrasions. It comes in a pack of two.
In Summary
Any of these screen protectors will keep your smartwatch in spiffy, like-new condition, and they are all available at a similar price range. We like the IQ Shield because it's a well-known brand with a quality product that you can trust. They also guarantee the most responsive screen protectors that lend a naked-like touchscreen experience.
If nothing less than military-grade will do, however, then try the Illumi Aquashield. It only comes in a pack of two, but it is the most resilient product on this list. With this baby, you can take your Garmin just about anywhere and rest assured that its screen will remain intact.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get your sweat on in the comfort of your own home with these accessories
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important. If you find yourself wanting to get your workout on in the comfort of your own home, check out our favorite fitness accessories for working out at home.
Get the most out of every rep with fitness trackers for weight training
Check out these fitness trackers we picked with weight training in mind. Some of them will count your individual reps and track your weight lifting so you don't have to and some will use your heart rate and exertion levels to give you the most out of your personal metrics.
Dress up that Garmin Vivoactive with a few new bands
Is that Garmin Vivoactive feeling a bit outdated? Make it new again with a cool new bands! Here are the best possible bands that are available for your Garmin Vivoactive.