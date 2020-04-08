Best Screen Protectors for the Garmin Vivosport iMore 2020

Whether you use your Garmin Vivosport smartwatch for indoor workouts, outdoor fitness challenges, health and stress tracking, or just checking the weather, you're no doubt a big fan of that always-on color touchscreen display. Help shield it by adding an extra layer of protection with a transparent screen protector. Once on, you won't notice it's there, but it will be quietly keeping your watch's display scratch and mark-free.

Get protected

Any of these solutions will give you a robust level of protection for your Garmin Vivosport's display. Our overall staff pick, the Rbeik Clear Scratch-Resistant Screen Protectors, have that all-important 9H hardness rating will which shield your watch from even a blade.

If you use your Garmin Vivosport in bright conditions, then consider the IQ Shield Matte Screen Protectors. As well as offering protection from damage, this solution has anti-glare properties, making it easier to see your watch's screen.

Anyone who wants to guarantee protection for their Garmin Vivosport for the life of their device should take a look at the DeltaShield BodyArmor Screen Protectors for Garmin Vivosport. These come with a no questions asked lifetime replacement warranty, so you can rest assured your investment will be worth it.