Keep your iPad Air's screen protected and safe with some help from the best screen protectors out there! Here are the best screen protectors available for your iPad Air (2019).
Note: While the majority of these screen protectors say that they're only for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air (2019) has the exact same screen dimensions, so these protectors will fit like an absolute glove!
Protect with clarity
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Keep your iPad Air (2019) protected and safe with the super popular and highly rated amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This particular screen protector comes in a 2-pack and is incredibly simple to install — if there are any bubbles, you can use the squeegee it comes with to press them out.
Bye-bye scratches
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Anti-Scratch Screen Protector
Batten down the hatches and stop your new iPad Air (2019) from scratching and scraping with some help from the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Anti-Scratch Screen Protector. This screen protector is designed with rounded edges for a smoother rouch, while the oleophobic coating makes for an anti-fingerprint display and smooth, even protection.
Pragmatic, popular, and protective
JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Save your new iPad Air (2019)'s beautiful face and adorn your newest Apple device with a JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This accessory is incredibly easy to install with it's one-push installation, and even though it's incredibly protective, it also works seamlessly with the Apple Pencil.
Protection meets function
ffomo Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Keep your iPad Air (2019) safe and secure with help from the 2-pack of ffomo Tempered Glass Screen Protectors. This particular screen protector protects your new iPad Air's screen from dirt, dust, smudges, scratches, scrapes, and more, while still being highly responsive to touch and incredibly easy to install.
Protect and save your iPad Air (2019)'s screen today with a screen protector, and you'll be happy you took the time to invest in something like the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector (which we personally love because you get two screens in one box!) Whatever option you end up going with, know that investing in a screen protector is a terrific idea: your iPad Air (2019) will thank you!