Best screen protectors for iPad mini 5 iMore 2022

Looking for the best of the best screen protectors for your iPad mini 5 (2019)? Well, look no further! These are the toughest and highest-rated screen protectors out there that'll be sure to save your screen in one way or another. Here are the best iPad mini 5 screen protectors.

Tempered glass trophy : amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPad Mini 5 Staff Pick Make sure your iPad mini's screen is safe and secure with help from the amFilm Glass Screen Protector. This ultra-clear and highly durable screen protector is designed to protect against scrapes and scratches while still being super responsive to touch. The amFilm Glass Screen Protector is incredibly easy to install. $7 at Amazon

$8 at Walmart 2 for the price of 1 : Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Keep it safe and keep it secure with the protective and reliable Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This particular screen protector is designed with rounded edges and 99.99% HD clarity. You get two screen protectors in one pack too! $10 at Amazon Save your screen from scratches : JETech Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite 2019 Protect your iPad mini 5's screen and save it from brutal scratches and dust with some assistance from the JETech Screen Protector. This particular protector is highly rated because the extreme hardness and fingerprint-free design are both practical and rugged. At the same time, the bubble-free easy install makes it easy to stick and protect. $8 at Amazon Protect ya' tech! : Tech Armor Screen Protector Sick and tired of those tempered glass protectors? Then take a peek at the Tech Armor Screen Protector. This additional layer of protection is made from Tech Armor AntiGlare Clear Film and is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty just in case anything goes wrong. $9 at Amazon Trusted name : Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Glas.tR EZ Fit) Spigen is a trusted name brand that we have used for years for mobile accessories that protect our devices. Their tempered glass screen protector has an "EZ" installation kit, and the glass has an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance. This protector will keep your screen safe from anything you throw at it. $15 at Amazon Easy on the eyes : iCarez (Anti-Glare) Matte Screen Protector for Apple iPad Mini 4 Don't like glare? No problem! This anti-glare screen protector has a matte finish, so you don't need to worry about glare from light sources ever again. It still retains touch sensitivity and responsiveness as if nothing's there so that you won't notice it. $8 at Amazon

Protect that cute mini iPad

The iPad mini 5 is always a marvel due to the compact tablet size and how much you can achieve with such a small package. No matter what you're doing, you're bound to put that iPad mini through its paces, so you should always be mindful of protecting it from scratches and scuffs.

If we may make some recommendations, we like the amFilm Glass Screen Protector the most because we've used the brand for multiple electronic devices and have no issues. Plus, it's easy to install and durable, and you can't go wrong with the price. We also like the Tech Armor Glass Screen Protector because it is made with anti-glare HD film and even has a lifetime replacement warranty, just in case. And if you don't like dealing with glare, you just can't go wrong with the iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector.

Regardless of what you end up choosing, we hope you find the best iPad mini 5 screen protector for you and your lifestyle! Good luck, and happy shopping!