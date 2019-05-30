Your iPod touch 7 is a stunning little piece of tech, but you know what isn't beautiful? A cracked screen. Using a screen protector can save your iPod touch from scratches, scrapes, and shattering, so here are the best and most protective protectors for your iPod touch 7.

Keep your iPod touch 7 safe and protected

Having an iPod touch 7 that's free from scratches and shattered glass is always a good look. We personally adore the OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector because of how reliable and secure the screen protector is.

If you want a bit more bang for your buck, then it's worth it to check out the ULAK Screen Protector and Case because you get the screen protectors and a slim, minimalist case too.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.