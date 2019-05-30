Your iPod touch 7 is a stunning little piece of tech, but you know what isn't beautiful? A cracked screen. Using a screen protector can save your iPod touch from scratches, scrapes, and shattering, so here are the best and most protective protectors for your iPod touch 7.
Best for most: OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Favorite
The OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a safe and secure screen protector that promises a bubble-free installation. It comes in a 2-pack.
Affordable: Ailun Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The Ailun Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a secure and safe protector that comes in a 3-pack. It comes with a 12-month warranty.
Reliable: ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector is an easy-to-install screen protector with a lifetime replacement warranty. It comes in a pack of 2.
Durable: TANTEK Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The TANTEK Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a reliable and rugged protector that'll save your iPod touch 7 from scratches, smudges, and more.
Rugged: ULAK Screen Protector and Case
The ULAK Screen Protector and Case is a super slim and super sleek screen protector that also comes with a clear, minimalist case. It comes with two screen protectors.
Durable: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in a 2-pack and is both hydrophobic and oleo-phobic. It also has a lifetime replacement warranty.
Keep your iPod touch 7 safe and protected
Having an iPod touch 7 that's free from scratches and shattered glass is always a good look. We personally adore the OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector because of how reliable and secure the screen protector is.
If you want a bit more bang for your buck, then it's worth it to check out the ULAK Screen Protector and Case because you get the screen protectors and a slim, minimalist case too.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.