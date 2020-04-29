Best Screen Protectors for the Withings Move iMore 2020

Your Withings Move, or Withings Move ECG, has a 1.4-inch glass screen to shield that elegant analog display. While the material is the sturdy and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, we recommend giving your precious smartwatch an extra layer of shielding. Investing in a screen protector can keep your device safe and looking like new for years to come. We've found a tidy selection of screen protectors perfect for your Withings Move series watch.

Skin care

All of these screen protectors will shield your Withings Move from damage. Our overall staff pack, the iLlumi AquaShield Clear Screen Protectors gets the top slot on our list as they come in a great value six-pack. This military-grade film has self-healing properties. So, if your protector sustains minor damage, it will repair over time.

Applying protectors can be tricky. If you're worried about positioning the screen protector in the correct place, then consider a wet application product, like RinoSkin Shield Screen Protectors. These are applied using a glue-like wet solution which means the protector can be moved for a short time once put in place to ensure a perfect fit. RinoSkin promises a bubble-free result if its wet application is completed correctly.

Anyone who has the Withings Move ECG model should take a look at the Brotect Flex Full-Cover Screen Protectors. This two-pack of films has been specially designed for this model of smartwatch. They offer robust scratch-resistance for your smartwatch. These films boast a high transparency rate, so you won't lose any clarity when checking your watch's face.