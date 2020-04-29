Best Screen Protectors for the Withings Move iMore 2020
Your Withings Move, or Withings Move ECG, has a 1.4-inch glass screen to shield that elegant analog display. While the material is the sturdy and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, we recommend giving your precious smartwatch an extra layer of shielding. Investing in a screen protector can keep your device safe and looking like new for years to come. We've found a tidy selection of screen protectors perfect for your Withings Move series watch.
- Sweet six pack: iLlumi AquaShield Clear Screen Protectors
- Brotection: Brotect Flex Full-Cover Screen Protectors
- NASA quality: Skinomi TechSkin Screen Protector
- Glossy shield: EZguardz LCD Screen Protector Shield HD
- Tough skin: RinoSkin Shield Screen Protectors
- Fingerprint-resistant: Synvy HD Film Screen Protectors
Sweet six pack: iLlumi AquaShield Clear Screen ProtectorsStaff Pick
iLlumi's range of premium AquaShield protectors are manufactured using military-grade materials, so you can be sure they're up to the job. This product has a clever self-healing layer that resists light scratches, dents, and other abrasions. They are also UV-resistant, which means this film doesn't yellow over time. You get a fab six-pack of protectors, so they should keep your Withings Move covered for some time.
Brotection: Brotect Flex Full-Cover Screen Protectors
These have been created, especially for the Withings Move ECG. This film from Brotect boasts high transparency to preserve watch face clarity. This two-pack will protect against dust and scratches with a self-healing layer that will cope with minor damage. In the box, you get the two films, a cleaning wipe, a wet pad, an installation card, a dust remover, three guide stickers, and installation instructions.
NASA quality: Skinomi TechSkin Screen Protector
Another military-grade option, TechSkin is made from the same film material used to protect aircrafts and NASA space shuttles. They offer clear protection that is virtually invisible. This six-pack of Skinomi protectors will shield your Withings Move from scratches, dents, and other damage. This is a wet application option, so a bottle of application solution is included in the box.
Glossy shield: EZguardz LCD Screen Protector Shield HD
This is a slightly different option from EZguardz, giving you one high-end, glossy screen protector shield. This screen protector is a precision-cut adhesive sticker, so you need to make sure it's perfectly lined up before you apply it. This solution provides optically clear protection and gives your watch screen "ultra" scratch resistance. It won't leave any sticky residue when removed.
Tough skin: RinoSkin Shield Screen Protectors
RinoGear's RinoSkin protectors are applied using the wet application method, which some prefer as you get more flexibility in exactly where the film is placed. This is another military-grade option. These are ultra-clear, bubble-free, and anti-yellowing to keep your screen looking better for longer. When you do remove one of these protectors, RinoGear promises no sticky residue. These protectors come in a generous six-pack.
Fingerprint-resistant: Synvy HD Film Screen Protectors
Made of TPU soft film, these military-grade screen protectors boast bubble-free adhesive for easy application to your Withings Move. These protectors promise extreme clarity is guaranteed. These protectors measure just 1.4mm thick. They have an oleophobic coating to reduce smudging and fingerprints. This option comes in a pack of three.
Skin care
All of these screen protectors will shield your Withings Move from damage. Our overall staff pack, the iLlumi AquaShield Clear Screen Protectors gets the top slot on our list as they come in a great value six-pack. This military-grade film has self-healing properties. So, if your protector sustains minor damage, it will repair over time.
Applying protectors can be tricky. If you're worried about positioning the screen protector in the correct place, then consider a wet application product, like RinoSkin Shield Screen Protectors. These are applied using a glue-like wet solution which means the protector can be moved for a short time once put in place to ensure a perfect fit. RinoSkin promises a bubble-free result if its wet application is completed correctly.
Anyone who has the Withings Move ECG model should take a look at the Brotect Flex Full-Cover Screen Protectors. This two-pack of films has been specially designed for this model of smartwatch. They offer robust scratch-resistance for your smartwatch. These films boast a high transparency rate, so you won't lose any clarity when checking your watch's face.
