Best SD Cards for Digital Cameras iMore 2020

You need a high-quality SD card for today's best digital cameras. Whether you want a big card that can hold vacation photos for a week, one that prioritizes read/write speed, or a budget model, we have you covered. These are the best SD cards for digital cameras today.

The right SD card for your camera

Each camera has different memory card requirements, and although there's some overlap with digital cameras, it's best to check with your camera manufacturer before making big buys.

If you shoot in RAW, do action photography or film video, our top pick is the SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB. It reads/writes fast and can handle a full day's shoot. You'll score two cards for the price of one with this 16GB two-pack from PNY. These SD cards are compatible with DSLRs, video cams, mirrorless, and point and shoot cameras.

If you shoot professionally, the Sony XQD 120GB memory card is the way to go. It's pricey, but it achieves read/write speeds that no other card can match.