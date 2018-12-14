The Blue Yeti is undoubtedly one of the best USB microphones on the market and quite a few YouTubers, streamers, and creators — not to mention voice actors — rely on it every day for their job. If you've recently purchased one of these bad boys and are looking to get the full studio setup, then you should definitely look at getting a boom arm and a shock mount to go with it. A shock mount will keep the mic completely still to reduce noise, shock, and ambient vibrations. There's a lot of great choices to pick from so we've brought together some of the best to help make your decision a little easier.
The perfect match
Blue Radius III
The Radius III comes from the same company the makes the Yeti so you know it's a good match. This is the upgraded version of the Radius II and it brings the same quality from the previous model but in a more lightweight and streamlined package.
A more colorful option
Blue Radius II
If you're like me and you like a little more color in your life, the Radius II is for you. It comes in silver, black, or white to match your Yeti and it has an improved hinge design to hold your mic in any orientation.
Versatile
Auphonix Shock Mount for Blue Yeti and Blue Snowball
Auphonix has built a good reputation for quality mic accessories at an affordable price. Its shock mount for Blue mics can work with both the Yeti and the Snowball so no matter your setup, you're covered. It comes highly reviewed from the community as well and you can get it in black or silver to match your mic.
Best on a budget
Knox Gear Blue Yeti Shock Mount
If you need a mount that will do the job without costing too much, Knox Gear has a great one for you to look at. If you're a professional, it's probably not for you, but if you're just starting out and need something to get you up and running, it's not gonna hurt your wallet too much. You can get it in black and silver.
The Blue Yeti has opened up a world of possibilities for anyone looking to create content for YouTube, Twitch, or any other online platform. They offer one of the best USB microphones you can buy and if you're looking to step up your production game, you'll definitely need to look at getting a shock mount to accompany your mic and boom arm. My favorite is the Blue Radius III because it offers a great quality for a pretty affordable price.
