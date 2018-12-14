The Blue Yeti is undoubtedly one of the best USB microphones on the market and quite a few YouTubers, streamers, and creators — not to mention voice actors — rely on it every day for their job. If you've recently purchased one of these bad boys and are looking to get the full studio setup, then you should definitely look at getting a boom arm and a shock mount to go with it. A shock mount will keep the mic completely still to reduce noise, shock, and ambient vibrations. There's a lot of great choices to pick from so we've brought together some of the best to help make your decision a little easier.

The Blue Yeti has opened up a world of possibilities for anyone looking to create content for YouTube, Twitch, or any other online platform. They offer one of the best USB microphones you can buy and if you're looking to step up your production game, you'll definitely need to look at getting a shock mount to accompany your mic and boom arm. My favorite is the Blue Radius III because it offers a great quality for a pretty affordable price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.