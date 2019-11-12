Best Silicone Accessories for your Instant Pot iMore 2019

So you have an Instant Pot and love cooking delicious meals quickly and easily with it, right? Yeah, we love that too. In fact, we try to use ours multiple times a week! However, the thing that makes using the Instant Pot for everything easier are the accessories that you can get for it. We've already given you plenty of overall accessories for your Instant Pot, but what if you're looking for just silicone accessories? Don't worry! We've got you covered there, too.

We love our Instant Pots, but we must thank these accessories for making life even easier! Seriously, when you combine these accessories with the Instant Pot, you're able to do pretty much anything with it! Our favorite accessory here is the OXO Good Grips Steamer Basket because those handles make getting your food out so much easier and safer.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.