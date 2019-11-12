Best Silicone Accessories for your Instant Pot iMore 2019
So you have an Instant Pot and love cooking delicious meals quickly and easily with it, right? Yeah, we love that too. In fact, we try to use ours multiple times a week! However, the thing that makes using the Instant Pot for everything easier are the accessories that you can get for it. We've already given you plenty of overall accessories for your Instant Pot, but what if you're looking for just silicone accessories? Don't worry! We've got you covered there, too.
- Keep that seal: Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring Clear
- Sweet and Savory: Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2 Pack Red/Blue
- Put a lid on it: Genuine Instant Pot Silicone Lid
- Get a grip: Genuine Instant Pot Mini Mitts
- Safely steam: OXO Good Grips Silicone Steamer
- Hot stuff comin' through: Eco-Grab Heat Resistant Silicone Gloves
- Something for every occasion: Genuine Instant Pot Silicone Steamer Set
- Starter pack: Instant Pot Silicone Starter Set
- Make egg bites: ULEE Egg Bites Mold
Keep that seal: Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring Clear
The most important silicone accessory is definitely a spare sealing ring, which makes it possible for your Instant Pot to build up the pressure and keep it inside, allowing your food to cook. They do get worn out over time and may not seal after repeated use, so it's always good to get some spares.
Sweet and Savory: Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2 Pack Red/Blue
If you tend to cook a lot of both savory and sweet dishes in your Instant Pot, you may have noticed that the silicone ring likes to retain odors. This 2-pack of genuine Instant Pot sealing rings come in red and blue, so you can keep one for savory dishes and the other for sweets. Doing this ensures no odors from dinner get cooked into your cheesecake.
Put a lid on it: Genuine Instant Pot Silicone Lid
This silicone lid provides an airtight seal and fits perfectly on your Instant Pot (as long as you buy the correct size). This is great for storing leftovers in the fridge directly or transporting your cooked food around to events such as potlucks or other social gatherings.
Get a grip: Genuine Instant Pot Mini Mitts
These lightweight silicone mitts fit easily on your hands and give you a good, strong grip on objects that need to be removed from the Instant Pot after cooking, like the handles on the trivet rack or the inner pot itself. We should note though that the silicone on these aren't super thick.
Safely steam: OXO Good Grips Silicone Steamer
While most steamer baskets are stainless steel, this OXO Good Grips steamer basket is made of food-grade silicone, so it's safe to use in your Instant Pot. It's perfect for steaming vegetables, fish, or cooking eggs. There are even handles on the side (they fold in so you can close the lid) that make it super easy to lift out of the pot when it's done, and you won't have to worry about hot metal.
Hot stuff comin' through: Eco-Grab Heat Resistant Silicone Gloves
If you want more heat protection than the light mitts we mentioned, then these gloves are the way to go. These heat resistant gloves are thick and durable, made to withstand even the hottest temperatures. They're waterproof, so steam can't penetrate through the silicone. You can use them with your Instant Pot, ovens, grills, fireplaces, and pretty much anything else that's hot.
Something for every occasion: Genuine Instant Pot Silicone Steamer Set
If you want to get the most bang for your buck, this bundle from Instant Pot may be a good fit. It includes a steam rack, steamer basket, and a broiler pan, all of which are made from food-safe silicone. With this set, you'll never be unprepared to cook with the Instant Pot.
Starter pack: Instant Pot Silicone Starter Set
Another fantastic option for silicone accessories is this starter set from Instant Pot. It includes a pair of mini mitts, heat resistant pad, and a suction lid, all made from food-safe silicone. It's great for those who are starting out with the Instant Pot, and it's a pretty good value all things considered.
Make egg bites: ULEE Egg Bites Mold
Did you know you can make your own egg bites in the Instant Pot instead of buying them from Starbucks? This egg bites mold from ULEE is made of food-grade silicone and features seven molds in a circular shape for you to make your egg bites (or other tasty creations) directly in the Instant Pot, and the lid protects them from unwanted moisture. It also comes with a stainless steel egg rack, if you want to cook some eggs that way too.
We love our Instant Pots, but we must thank these accessories for making life even easier! Seriously, when you combine these accessories with the Instant Pot, you're able to do pretty much anything with it! Our favorite accessory here is the OXO Good Grips Steamer Basket because those handles make getting your food out so much easier and safer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.
Keep your Apple Watch Series 4 safe with these great cases
You’ve got a gorgeous new watch; snag a case to keep it pristine.
Jump in the pool and take your tunes with you with these headphones!
Technology and water don't usually mix very well, but with more and more devices getting sealed and protected against water, we as consumers are reaping the benefits. Here are some great waterproof headphones you can take into the pool with you!