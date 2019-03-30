You can't fully control the lighting on an airplane, but you can control how much light reaches your eyes. There are many different kinds of sleep masks designed to block out ambient light. Find the best shape and style to suit your needs. Here are some of the best.

Lightweight and simple

Sipwell Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask

Staff Favorite

This mask is so simple, it's just a whisper of silk across your eyes that blocks out much of the light around you. It doesn't feel heavy on the face, nor does it take up much room in your bag.

$10 at Amazon

Handmade

Mavogel Sleep Mask

This cotton mask is made by hand for comfort and fit. It has layers of softness and a triangle flap on the side to maximize comfort and minimize light leakage. Choose Grey or Black.

$14 at Amazon

Three pack

YIVIEW Sleep Mask Pack

You get three contoured sleep masks for the price of one. The contoured design keeps the fabric from touching your eyes. Get your choice of three color combinations.

$10-$12 at Amazon

Earplugs included

OriHea Sleep Mask

This contoured mask has deep eye cups so nothing touches your eyes. A set of foam earplugs (another helpful item for sleeping on planes) and a drawstring bag is included. Choose from Black or Navy.

$9-$10 at Amazon

Memory foam and earplugs

MZOO Sleep Mask

This unique memory foam design goes around the eye, mask-like, with no fabric touching the eye. A set of earplugs and drawstring bag are included.

$15 at Amazon

Fillable eye pillow

Asutra Weighted Silk Eye Pillow

More than a sleep mask, this item is actually a zippered pouch so you can add your own custom blend of flaxseeds and aromatherapy oils. A soothing eye gel mask is included as well.

$18 at Amazon

A sleep mask is an integral part of sleeping on an airplane. Which mask you choose depends entirely on your personal taste and what you find comfortable. I like the lightweight simplicity of the Sipwell Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask for myself.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.