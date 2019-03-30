You can't fully control the lighting on an airplane, but you can control how much light reaches your eyes. There are many different kinds of sleep masks designed to block out ambient light. Find the best shape and style to suit your needs. Here are some of the best.
Lightweight and simple
Sipwell Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep MaskStaff Favorite
This mask is so simple, it's just a whisper of silk across your eyes that blocks out much of the light around you. It doesn't feel heavy on the face, nor does it take up much room in your bag.
Handmade
Mavogel Sleep Mask
This cotton mask is made by hand for comfort and fit. It has layers of softness and a triangle flap on the side to maximize comfort and minimize light leakage. Choose Grey or Black.
Three pack
YIVIEW Sleep Mask Pack
You get three contoured sleep masks for the price of one. The contoured design keeps the fabric from touching your eyes. Get your choice of three color combinations.
Earplugs included
OriHea Sleep Mask
This contoured mask has deep eye cups so nothing touches your eyes. A set of foam earplugs (another helpful item for sleeping on planes) and a drawstring bag is included. Choose from Black or Navy.
Memory foam and earplugs
MZOO Sleep Mask
This unique memory foam design goes around the eye, mask-like, with no fabric touching the eye. A set of earplugs and drawstring bag are included.
Fillable eye pillow
Asutra Weighted Silk Eye Pillow
More than a sleep mask, this item is actually a zippered pouch so you can add your own custom blend of flaxseeds and aromatherapy oils. A soothing eye gel mask is included as well.
A sleep mask is an integral part of sleeping on an airplane. Which mask you choose depends entirely on your personal taste and what you find comfortable. I like the lightweight simplicity of the Sipwell Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask for myself.
