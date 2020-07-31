Best Sleep Noise Machines for Babies iMore 2020
When you're a new parent, there's nothing you want more than for your baby to sleep peacefully at night. Getting your baby to fall asleep and stay asleep isn't always easy. A noise machine can be helpful. These machines can block out some household noise as well as give your baby's mind something restful to focus on. Noise machines might play lullabies, nature sounds, and white noise. Some also include a nightlight feature. Here are some of the best sleep noise machines for babies.
Soothing sounds for everyone: Dreamegg White Noise Sound MachineStaff Favorite
Not just for babies, this machine plays 24 different soothing sounds and emits a soft glow. Set the auto shut-off timer or simply let it run all night.
Stars and sounds: Summer Slumber Buddies
It may look like just a cute stuffed animal, but it plays five meditative songs and nature sounds. It projects a relaxing starry light show from its back, you choose the colors and set the timer.
Not just for babies: PICTEK White Noise Machine
Let it play 20 different sounds and melodies through Hi-Fi speakers all night or set it to stop after 30 or 60 minutes. It has an adjustable nightlight feature as well.
Portable cutie: SOAIY Portable Sleep Soother
This adorable owl plays seven different soothing sounds and melodies. Choose auto shut-off after a set amount of time or just let it run. It glows with a soft light that you can turn on or off and has an adjustable strap for portability.
Feature rich: Hatch Baby Rest Nightlight
This bedside lamp/sound machine can be programmed with a variety of color, light, and sound "scenes" from your smartphone.
Cuddles on the go: Cloud B Travel Sized Noise Machine
This plush critter plays four soothing sounds, shuts off automatically after 23 or 45 minutes, and runs on two AA batteries.
Sleep trainer: LittleHippo MELLA Ready to Rise
As your baby grows into a toddler, this one helps teach him or her when it's time for sleep and time to get up. At night, your child can fall asleep to its soothing sounds. In the morning, its facial expressions tell your child when it's time to get out of bed.
Shadow story: Fisher-Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother
Delight your baby with this clever nightlight plus sound machine that projects adorable animals and other shapes onto the ceiling and walls.
Which one should you choose?
There are so many noise machines for babies out there, choosing one is just a matter of selecting the features that matter most to you. If I had to choose one, I'd pick up a Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine. As a mom whose children are long past the baby stage, I like that it's not just a baby product. Those years go so quickly, and buying products your babies can grow into makes a lot of sense. The Dreamegg offers 24 different soothing sounds, plus it emits a soft glow if you want. An auto shut-off timer can be set for 30, 60, or 90 minutes, or you can just let it run. The included USB charger and cable power this machine. It saves your timer, plus your light and sound scenes for repeated use, so you don't need to reset them each time. A headphone jack means that your older child can plug into the white noise when they need to concentrate on homework without disturbing others.
However, if you just want something cute and inexpensive, I'd go for the SOAIY Portable Sleep Soother for its low price, included nightlight, and soothing sounds when you're on the go. Strap it right onto your stroller or baby carrier. Seven different sounds, four natural sounds, and three lullabies help keep your little one calm. Let it run or use the timer to let it play for 30 or 60 minutes. Just note that it runs on two AA batteries.
