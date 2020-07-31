Best Sleep Noise Machines for Babies iMore 2020

When you're a new parent, there's nothing you want more than for your baby to sleep peacefully at night. Getting your baby to fall asleep and stay asleep isn't always easy. A noise machine can be helpful. These machines can block out some household noise as well as give your baby's mind something restful to focus on. Noise machines might play lullabies, nature sounds, and white noise. Some also include a nightlight feature. Here are some of the best sleep noise machines for babies.

Which one should you choose?

There are so many noise machines for babies out there, choosing one is just a matter of selecting the features that matter most to you. If I had to choose one, I'd pick up a Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine. As a mom whose children are long past the baby stage, I like that it's not just a baby product. Those years go so quickly, and buying products your babies can grow into makes a lot of sense. The Dreamegg offers 24 different soothing sounds, plus it emits a soft glow if you want. An auto shut-off timer can be set for 30, 60, or 90 minutes, or you can just let it run. The included USB charger and cable power this machine. It saves your timer, plus your light and sound scenes for repeated use, so you don't need to reset them each time. A headphone jack means that your older child can plug into the white noise when they need to concentrate on homework without disturbing others.

However, if you just want something cute and inexpensive, I'd go for the SOAIY Portable Sleep Soother for its low price, included nightlight, and soothing sounds when you're on the go. Strap it right onto your stroller or baby carrier. Seven different sounds, four natural sounds, and three lullabies help keep your little one calm. Let it run or use the timer to let it play for 30 or 60 minutes. Just note that it runs on two AA batteries.